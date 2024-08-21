Stree 2 Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film adds an excellent Rs 18.75 crore to India tally

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others held very strongly at the box office as it collected Rs 18.75 crore. The drop of Stree 2 from Tuesday is 25 percent while the drop from Monday is 45 percent. This is not at all bad because the drop is coming from very high levels and the holiday factor has also gone. What needs to be seen is how well the movie holds on Thursday because that's where the realistic hold will be known.

Stree 2 Collects Rs 18.75 Crore On Day 7 In India; It Is A Massive Global Blockbuster

The movie has collected over Rs 270 crore in 7 days, including the collections from paid premieres. It will positively hit the Rs 300 crore nett India mark by second Friday. It needs to be put into perspective that Stree 2 is just a Rs 120 crore budgeted film including print and advertising expenses. The producers are already in a profit zone and are bound to make a profit of over Rs 300 crore, and that's ballistic. This number doesn't even include the push in terms of value that the Horror-Comedy Universe of Maddock has got. The mega-success of Stree 2 will help in better acquisition of other films from the universe and their theatrical business will also be much higher than what it would have been before Stree 2.

Stree 2 Has Led To The Sanctioning Of Numerous Sequels By Indian Producers

Stree 2's first target will be to cross Gadar 2, worldwide. The comparison with Gadar 2 is fit because the budget is quite similar and also, both are sequels to major hits. Sequels to big hits seem like the formula to attract audiences to theatres. We already have Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 and Singham Again in 2 months from now. Many sequels are being sanctioned by production houses and that's because there's nothing more valuable than the assurance of the audience.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.50 crore 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 36 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 18.75 crore Total Rs 272.75 crore in 7 days in India

Watch the Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

