In 2014, Rani Mukerji took charge as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani, and the YRF-produced cop thriller went on to emerge a success story. 5 years later, the actress returned with its sequel, Mardaani 2, which again proved to be a runaway success at the box office. Ever since, there has been a demand from the audience for the third installment of Mardaani franchise, and earlier in 2024, Pinkvilla reported that Yash Raj Films is all set to bring out the third part of Indian Cinema’s maiden female-led franchise spearheaded by Rani Mukerji. The film went on floors earlier this year, and the makers recently announced a Holi 2026 release for the Abhiraj Minawala directorial.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra has roped in Janki Bodiwala to play a key role in Mardaani 3. “After winning over the audience with Shaitaan, Janki has bagged a very important role in Mardaani 3. Adi Chopra, and Rani Mukerji were impressed by her performance in Shaitaan, and have cast her to play an important part in Mardaani 3. She will be seen as a cop in the film. She has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the third chapter of Mardaani is the most hard-hitting one, and like always addresses a very relevant social demon. “The entire team at YRF is very responsible in taking the Mardaani franchise forward. They want to better the audience experience with every film of this much-loved franchise. The team have ensured that the script is solid, and written keeping the present sensibilities of cinema-going audience in mind,” the source added.

Talking of Janki Bodiwala, the actress made a debut in Hindi Film Industry with Shaitaan, however, has been an active name in the Gujarati Film Industry. Yash Raj Films on the other hand is gearing up to bring 4 feature films on the big screen over the next 12 months, starting with Saiyara on July 18, followed by War 2 on August 14, Alpha on December 25, and finally, Mardaani 3 on February 27. Tentpole action films like Dhoom 4 and Pathaan 2 are also in the development stage at YRF. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

