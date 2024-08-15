Vedaa Review: John Abraham and Sharvari starrer is an insanely well-shot, hard-hitting and empowering action-drama

Plot:

Abhimanyu (John Abraham) is an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who was court-martialled for not obeying the orders in a mission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He is absolved of any future benefits from the government of India.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, casteism is at an all time high. Vedaa (Sharvari) is born in a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class. Abhimanyu is hired to train young adults in the city of Barmer. Vedaa, despite her willingness to learn boxing, is not allowed to train. However, Abhimanyu trains her separately and makes her capable of fighting.

Will Vedaa be able to fight against casteism in Barmer or will she be yet another revolutionary who is subdued by those who hold more power? What happens to Abhimanyu? Watch Vedaa to find out.

What works for Vedaa:

Vedaa is a no-nonsense drama that hits just the right notes. It is definitely very empowering and the drama is compelling throughout. The performances are spectacular, be it John Abraham who is at his subdued best or Sharvari, who is showing signs of a bonafide movie star, or the multi-talented Abhishek Banerjee who makes you loathe him through the course of the film. The action portions are mindboggling and eye-popping. They will make you hoot and clap. They are shot extraordinarily and your eyes are definitely in for a treat. Vedaa is a film that gives hope. It is an important film; even more so after the tragic rape and murder news that has shook the world. It is truly sad how relevant Vedaa still is.

What doesn't work for Vedaa:

Vedaa's story or concept is not novel. It has conflicts which we have grown up watching. Brownie points to team Vedaa for the execution, which is nothing short of remarkable. Vedaa does take cinematic liberties which slightly dilute the impact. The run-time could have been little shorter. Rest, Vedaa is a great watch.

Watch the Vedaa Trailer:

Performances in Vedaa:

John Abraham as ex-soldier Abhimanyu is excellent. And what can we even say about his insane action!

Sharvari as Vedaa shows signs of a bonafide superstar. She is terrific as the girl who wants to make a difference. One of her action scenes in the second half is so massy that you will be compelled to hoot and clap.

Abhishek Banerjee as the man with power is menacing. What a multi-talented actor he is!

Tamannaah Bhatia is good in her cameo.

Kshitij Chauhan as the spoiled brat makes you hate him and that shows how convincing he is.

Ashish Vidyarthi is ever-so-dependable.

All other actors in the film do a good job.

Final Verdict of Vedaa:

Vedaa is a hard-hitting film that truly empowers. The action sequences are adrenaline-pumping and the dialogues are clap worthy.

Warning: Vedaa is a heavy film and has triggering content. Only those who can watch it, should watch it.

You can watch Vedaa at a theatre near you now.

