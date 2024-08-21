Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi to become third most-followed Indian on Instagram, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra

The monumental success of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is not only giving her appreciation but fame as well. The actress has now become the third most followed Indian on Instagram surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a slight margin. The actress was at 91,486,828 followers with the politician at 91,390,802 tracked at 11:40 AM on August 21st, 2024.

Shraddha is followed by Priyanka Chopra at the number two spot with 91.8 million followers and ruling like a king is cricketer Virat Kohli with 271 million IG fans. After Shraddha, it’s Alia Bhatt (85.1M), Katrina Kaif (80.4M), Deepika Padukone (79.8M), and Neha Kakkar (78.7M) - the last one being the most followed Indian singer on Instagram.

For the unversed, the most followed Indian actor on Instagram is Salman Khan (no. 10 on the total list) with 69.3 million followers.

However, it is to be noted that PM Modi continues to remain the most-followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter) with 101.2 million followers. He is way ahead of other big names like US President Joe Biden, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and Pope Francis. Talking about other Indian politicians, then Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 26.7 million followers and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.6 million followers on X.

Coming back to Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 which also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead, then this blockbuster hit is nearing the Rs 300 crore mark globally. A sequel to 2018's Stree, the movie clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa during the Independence Day long weekend and has left both films far behind in terms of both collections and appreciation.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the movie is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. With surprising cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, this fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The movie is currently in theatres.

