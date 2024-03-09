Exhuma creates history as 1st Korean occult horror film to draw over 7 million viewers

Exhuma continues to shatter expectations and perform way beyond its expected projections. With 7 million viewers, they have now become the first South Korean occult movie to reach that mark. The film achieved this milestone within just a couple of days of its release.

Exhuma surpasses 7 million moviegoers

Exhuma, starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Choi Min Shik, Yoo Hae Jin, Jeon Jin Ki, and more, crossed more than 7 million moviegoers. On March 9, 2024, it was announced by the Korean Film Council that the movie achieved the mark just a day before, creating history as the first Korean movie to do so. Additionally, it is also currently the highest-grossing movie in the country in 2024.

Previously, the movie achieved over 1 million viewers in just three days and 2 million viewers in four days. The momentum does not stop there, and it goes on to achieve 3 million viewers in just seven days. Within nine days, 4 million viewers watched the movie, and on the tenth day, the movie gained 5 million viewers. The newest achievement of 7 million moviegoers turned into a record, and it took less than sixteen days to reach the mark.

To celebrate the achievement, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Kim Jae Cheol, along with director Jang Jae Hyun, pose for a picture. The cast and crew have consistently released both pictures and videos to thank the fans for making the movie a huge success. They also revealed a special new poster during the 5 million mark.

Advertisement

Exhuma plot and cast details

Exhuma unfolds the chilling tale of a wealthy Los Angeles family besieged by a malevolent supernatural force. In a desperate bid to safeguard their infant, they enlist the aid of shamans Hwa Rim and Bong Gil. Yet, as they delve deeper, they uncover a haunting revelation: ancestral spirits haunt their lineage, intensifying the terror. To quell the unearthly disturbance, they embark on a perilous journey to unearth their forefather's grave, only to unleash a darker, more sinister energy, plunging them into a vortex of escalating danger and complexity.

Lee Do Hyun takes up the role of Bong Gil, and Kim Go Eun plays Hwa Rim, who are shamans and work together to get rid of unwanted presence. The cast ensemble also includes Choi Min Sik as Kim Sang Deok and Yoo Hae Jin as Yeong Geun. The movie is directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun.