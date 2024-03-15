Korean dramas are known for their captivating storylines, memorable characters, and emotional depth. While many K-dramas offer heartwarming moments and feel-good endings, some delve into the darker aspects of life, exploring themes of tragedy, loss, and sorrow. If you're in the mood for a good cry, here are 12 sad K-dramas on Netflix that are sure to leave you reaching for the tissues.

12 Saddest K-dramas on Netflix

1. My Mister

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, IU, Lee Ji Ah

Release year: 2018

IMDB: 9.1

My Mister follows the lives of three middle-aged brothers as they navigate through various struggles in their personal and professional lives. With themes of hardship, resilience, and redemption, this drama offers a raw and poignant portrayal of human emotions.

2. Mr. Sunshine

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Yoo Yeon-seok

Release year: 2018

IMDB: 8.7

Set in the early 20th century during the Joseon Dynasty, Mr. Sunshine tells the story of a Korean-born American soldier who returns to his homeland and becomes involved in the fight for independence. Against the backdrop of historical turmoil, the characters grapple with love, loyalty, and sacrifice.

Advertisement

3. Goblin

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook

Release year: 2016

IMDB: 8.6

A fantasy romance with a touch of tragedy, Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who seeks to end his eternal life by finding his bride, who holds the key to his mortality. As the story unfolds, secrets from the past resurface, leading to heart-wrenching revelations.

4. Twenty Five Twenty One

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Choi Hyun Wook, Bona

Release year: 2022

IMDB: 8.6

Twenty Five Twenty One follows the journey of two high school students who form an unlikely bond amidst the challenges of adolescence. This coming-of-age K-drama has themes of friendship and self-discovery and explores the complexities of youth and the bittersweet passage of time. Moreover, the tragic love story adds to the intrigue and will surely leave the audience sobbing.

5. Our Blues

Cast: Shin Min A, Kim Yoo Bin, Roh Yoon Seo, Lee Byung Hun

Release year: 2022

IMDB: 8.6

Our Blues delves into the lives of several individuals who are connected in some way or another. Through various people, it showcases bittersweet stories of life and romance that these people share amongst themselves. However, it also has many emotional instances that will definitely manage to move you.

6. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Young

Release year: 2020

IMDB: 8.6

A beautiful tale of love and mental health, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay follows the relationship between a caregiver at a psychiatric ward and a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder. As they navigate their own emotional wounds, they learn to lean on each other for support. Their love for each other and eventual growth can prove to be extremely relatable to the audience.

Advertisement

7. Youth of May

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok

Release year: 2021

IMDB: 8.4

Set against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980, Youth of May depicts the fateful romance between a medical student and a nurse amidst political unrest and societal upheaval. Their love story unfolds amidst tragedy and sacrifice.

8. Hi Bye, Mama!

Cast: Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Go Bo Gyeol, Sin Dong Mi, Kim Mi Soo

Release year: 2020

IMDB: 7.9

Hi Bye, Mama! explores the theme of love and loss through the perspective of a ghost who is given the chance to return to the human world for 49 days. As she reconnects with her family and loved ones, she grapples with the pain of saying goodbye once again.

9. Uncontrollably Fond

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Im Joo Hwan

Release year: 2016

IMDB: 7.8

Uncontrollably Fond follows the reunion of a top actor and a documentary producer who were once childhood sweethearts. As they confront their past and present struggles, they must come to terms with the harsh realities of fame, illness, and unfulfilled dreams.

10. Thirty-Nine

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun

Release year: 2022

IMDB: 7.7

Thirty-Nine explores the complexities of friendship and womanhood as three close friends navigate the challenges of approaching middle age. With themes of regret, forgiveness, and resilience, this drama offers a poignant reflection on the passage of time.

11. The Good Bad Mother

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Ji Woong

Release year: 2023

IMDB: 8.4

The Good Bad Mother follows the story of a successful prosecutor who meets with a tragic accident and ends up with the mind of a child. He is then forced to move back with his mother and reconnect after all these years. The gradual growth of their relationship will leave everyone teary-eyed.

Advertisement

12. The Empress Ki

Cast: Ha Ji Won, Joo Jin Mo, Ji Chang Wook

Release year: 2013

IMDB: 8.4

This historical drama is set in the Yuan Dynasty, The Empress Ki chronicles the rise of a young woman from humble beginnings to become the powerful Empress of China. With themes of love, betrayal, and ambition, this drama offers a sweeping tale of triumph and tragedy.

From tales of forbidden romance to stories of personal redemption, these shows are the saddest K-dramas on Netflix. They offer a glimpse into the depths of human emotion. Whether you're in the mood for a heart-wrenching love story or a poignant exploration of loss and grief, these dramas are sure to leave a lasting impression. So grab your popcorn and prepare for an emotional rollercoaster ride with these captivating K-dramas.