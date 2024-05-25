EXO's Chanyeol lets inner Shawol out as Onew resumes activities with SHINee for anniversary show; see PICS
EXO's Chanyeol marked his presence at a recent SHINee concert marking their 16th debut anniversary as Onew resumed his activities with the group after a period of hiatus.
EXO's Chanyeol celebrates SHINee's anniversary concert as Onew resumes activities
SHINee marks their 16th debut anniversary on May 25, 2024
EXO's Chanyeol made a notable appearance at SHINee's recent concert, commemorating the legendary group's 16th debut anniversary. This special occasion was further celebrated as Onew returned to the stage after a hiatus, adding to the excitement and significance of the event.
On May 24, EXO's Chanyeol made a memorable appearance at a recent SHINee concert, lending his support to the group as Onew resumed his activities with the group after a period of hiatus. Taking to his Instagram stories, Chanyeol shared a glimpse of his experience, delighting fans with snapshots of the eventful night.
In one of the images, Chanyeol proudly showcased his Shawol lightstick illuminating it at the concert arena, symbolizing his solidarity with SHINee and their dedicated fanbase, Shawols. Another heartwarming moment captured Chanyeol and SHINee's Minho exchanging a thumbs-up gesture, accompanied by the caption "SHINee's the Best," echoing the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two K-pop powerhouses.
The final picture encapsulated the joyous atmosphere of the evening, featuring Chanyeol alongside SHINee members Onew, Minho, Taemin, and Key. With the caption "We had so much fun," Chanyeol expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join in the celebration of SHINee's music and mark their special milestone which is their 16th debut anniversary.
Take a look at the pictures Chanyeol shared, here;
SHINee, the iconic K-pop boy group, celebrates a remarkable milestone as they mark their 16th debut anniversary on May 25, 2024. Formed by SM Entertainment in 2008, SHINee, comprising members Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho and Taemin quickly rose to prominence with their dynamic performances and distinctive musical style.
From their debut EP Replay to their latest releases, SHINee has left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry. Their impact goes beyond just music; they've influenced fashion trends and garnered a devoted global fanbase.
Despite facing challenges, including the tragic loss of member Jonghyun in 2017, SHINee has continued to thrive, showcasing their resilience and dedication to their craft. Their journey is a testament to their passion and talent, earning them the title Princes of K-pop and numerous accolades.
As they embark on their 16th year together, SHINee's anniversary is not just a celebration of their achievements but also a moment of reflection on their journey, the memories they've created, and the legacy they continue to build.
