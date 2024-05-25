EXO's Chanyeol lets inner Shawol out as Onew resumes activities with SHINee for anniversary show; see PICS

EXO's Chanyeol made a notable appearance at SHINee's recent concert, commemorating the legendary group's 16th debut anniversary. This special occasion was further celebrated as Onew returned to the stage after a hiatus, adding to the excitement and significance of the event.

EXO’s Chanyeol marks attendance at SHINee’s concert

On May 24, EXO's Chanyeol made a memorable appearance at a recent SHINee concert, lending his support to the group as Onew resumed his activities with the group after a period of hiatus. Taking to his Instagram stories, Chanyeol shared a glimpse of his experience, delighting fans with snapshots of the eventful night.

In one of the images, Chanyeol proudly showcased his Shawol lightstick illuminating it at the concert arena, symbolizing his solidarity with SHINee and their dedicated fanbase, Shawols. Another heartwarming moment captured Chanyeol and SHINee's Minho exchanging a thumbs-up gesture, accompanied by the caption "SHINee's the Best," echoing the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two K-pop powerhouses.

The final picture encapsulated the joyous atmosphere of the evening, featuring Chanyeol alongside SHINee members Onew, Minho, Taemin, and Key. With the caption "We had so much fun," Chanyeol expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join in the celebration of SHINee's music and mark their special milestone which is their 16th debut anniversary. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures Chanyeol shared, here;

SHINee celebrates their 16th debut anniversary on May 25

SHINee, the iconic K-pop boy group, celebrates a remarkable milestone as they mark their 16th debut anniversary on May 25, 2024. Formed by SM Entertainment in 2008, SHINee, comprising members Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho and Taemin quickly rose to prominence with their dynamic performances and distinctive musical style.

Advertisement

From their debut EP Replay to their latest releases, SHINee has left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry. Their impact goes beyond just music; they've influenced fashion trends and garnered a devoted global fanbase.

Despite facing challenges, including the tragic loss of member Jonghyun in 2017, SHINee has continued to thrive, showcasing their resilience and dedication to their craft. Their journey is a testament to their passion and talent, earning them the title Princes of K-pop and numerous accolades.

As they embark on their 16th year together, SHINee's anniversary is not just a celebration of their achievements but also a moment of reflection on their journey, the memories they've created, and the legacy they continue to build.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Replay clocks 16 years: Revisiting trendsetting debut song of 'noona neomu yeppeo' trend by quintet