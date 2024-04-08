EXO’s D.O. has made a special announcement to all his fans that has left everyone ecstatic with the news. The artist is set to release his new solo album in the coming days. Titled Blossom, the first teaser image of the album has also been released by the agency, providing a glimpse of the concept of the upcoming release.

On April 8, 2024, EXO’s D.O. has been confirmed to release a brand new solo album in the coming days. The announcement was made through the artist’s agency's social media page, along with the first teaser image for the album. The album is titled Blossom, and it can be assumed that the concept showcases a journey of growth through time. In the image, a robot can be seen made of inexpensive items, and it is named D.O. The album will be released on May 7, 2024, and the pre-sale starts on April 8, 2024.

Additionally, the artist also announced his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom, a few days ago. The concert tour will kick off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul, where he will be performing for two days. The concert tour will be held across many cities in Asia such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila, and more in the subsequent days. Ticketing and further details about the tour will be revealed soon by the agency in the coming days.

More about EXO's D.O.

The artist started his career with the K-pop group EXO in 2012. Eventually, he released his first solo album, Empathy, with the title track Rose, in 2021, following his discharge from the military. In 2023, he released his second solo album, Expectations, with the title track Somebody. The artist also dabbled into the world of acting and has appeared in multiple popular shows such as Pure Love, My Annoying Brother, Be Positive, Room No.7, 100 Days My Prince, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, Swing Kids, Bad Prosecutor, The Moon, and more.

Doh Kyungsoo left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration with the company in 2023. Moreover, he has established his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo, along with his long-time manager Nam Kyungsoo, for his solo activities. However, he will continue group activities under SM Entertainment, and they are preparing for a fan meeting titled EXO FANMEETING: ONE on April 14, 2024, to commemorate their anniversary.

