EXO’s Lay Zhang is gearing up for his upcoming solo album to be released soon. Moreover, the highlight of the news is that he will be releasing a Korean album this time around after many years. The sudden news has left fans excited, especially EXO-Ls.

EXO's Lay to release solo album in Korean

On April 5, 2024, the news of EXO’s Lay Zhang’s comeback surfaced. However, the artist will be releasing a Korean solo album this year, which will be released at the end of this month. The album will reportedly be recorded in both Mandarin and Korean language. His last Korean album was Lose Control, which was released back in 2016. Since then, he has been heavily involved with his solo music, which caters to the Chinese audience.

Along with releasing the album, the artist will also be visiting South Korea to promote the album as well. He will be appearing in various music shows, variety shows and will make other appearances during the time of its release. The Korean version of the upcoming album will be produced by Jung Chang Hwan who worked together when Lay was under SM Entertainment.



More about EXO's Lay Zhang

Lay Zhang, or Zhang Yixing, debuted in the year 2012 along with the K-pop group EXO. He was part of EXO-M, which is the Mandarin sub-unit of the group. In 2016, Lay Zhang made his debut as a solo artist with his first extended play, Lose Control. Since then, his solo career has soared, with over 100 songs under his belt, including 4 studio albums and 5 EPs. In 2020, he expanded his influence by founding the Chromosome Entertainment Group, where he serves as CEO and producer. Moreover, he also collaborated with Jason Derulo and released a Michael Jackson tribute song, Let's Shut Up & Dance, featuring NCT 127.

Additionally, the artist released the song JIU on April 8, 2022, commemorating Exo's 10th Year Debut Anniversary. On that same day, his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment ended, but he will be involved in group activities through the agency. In early 2024, the artist collaborated with Lauv to release the song Run Back To You. He has also ventured into acting and has appeared in shows such as Ex-Files 2, The Mystic Nine, Kung Fu Yoga, The Island, The Golden Eyes, and more.

