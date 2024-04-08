EXO, a K-pop group formed by SM Entertainment, has successfully thrived in the industry for more than a decade. On April 8, 2024, they joyfully commemorate their debut anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their journey. Back in 2012, these twelve boys embarked on their careers with enthusiasm, optimism, and a sparkle in their eyes, ready to conquer the world of music.

The beginning of EXO's dominance

SM Entertainment is the house of many iconic groups, such as Super Junior, SHINee, Girls’ Generation, and more. This is why, during EXO’s debut, they were under the public eye and received immense pressure to live up to the expectations. The group was made up of both Korean and Chinese members and consisted of 12 in total: Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Sehun, D.O., Suho, Xiumin, Chen, Kai, Luhan, Tao, Lay, and Chris Wu. Moreover, they were also divided into two su-units, EXO-K and EXO-M; the former sang the Korean version of the songs and the latter in Mandarin.

EXO began their career with the release of the EP Mama on April 9, 2012, and took the world by storm. Their unique concept and lore are what attracted the K-pop community to their music. EXO as extraterrestrial beings, with each member representing a different superpower gifted by their home planet, Exoplanet. The group's music and visuals often intertwine with sci-fi elements, showcasing a futuristic aesthetic that sets them apart in the K-pop world. Moreover, an ongoing storyline runs through the group’s releases, which is showcased in each music video.

EXO's breakthrough to mainstream success

However, the group made a massive breakthrough in South Korea with the song Growl from their first studio album, XOXO. The song is titled by fans as the National Anthem of South Korea due to its virality and popularity in the country. From old to young, everyone in the country knows about the track. Moreover, the group achieved another milestone and sold a total of 1 million albums along with the repackaged version, breaking the 12-year-old drought of no million sellers since 2001. This instance solidified the group’s stance in the industry, and they became one of the top emerging groups in K-pop.

Nevertheless, with gain comes pain, and the major loss the group faced was when group member Kris Wu decided to part ways. The sudden departure came with a lot of changes, and it took the group some time to recover from it. Additionally, group members Luhan and Tao also decided to part ways and were involved in lawsuits that took a toll on the group members. But the show went on, and they continued as a group with 9 members and propelled themselves to new heights of success.

EXO's impact and influence

Afterwards, the band proceeded to launch numerous albums, including Exodus, Ex’Act, The War, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo, Obsession, and more. They managed to sell millions of copies for each album. Additionally, when EXIST was released in 2023, they were recognized as septuple million sellers. Throughout their career, the group has sold a total of 15,144,409 albums. Due to the group’s consistent performance, SM Entertainment saw the highest profit ever recorded during the group’s peak years. Moreover, EXO was also given the title of “Nation’s Pick” by the Korea Tourism Organization for being a formidable force in the Hallyu Wave. The group was also invited to perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics during the closing ceremony.

Moreover, EXO has won countless awards over the years, validating their commercial success and hard work. The group has constantly been nominated for Best Album of the Year and Best Artist of the Year for consecutive years, and they have won multiple times as well. Apart from that, they have received acknowledgment from the South Korean government for their incredible contribution to the entertainment sector.

Throughout their journey, EXO has achieved numerous accomplishments and received various accolades. However, they have also encountered challenges that are common to any other group. One such challenge is mandatory military enlistment, which can be tough on K-pop groups. EXO members, including Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun, all went through this experience. Finally, in 2023, all eight members reunited to release their highly anticipated full album after several years. Unfortunately, the enlistment era continued with Kai and Sehun, who are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

EXO's future activities and more

The group's seventh studio album, Exist, was released in 2023 with Lay being the only member who didn't participate. Fans and non-fans alike loved the album, but the real excitement came from their Christmas song, First Snow, which was released in 2012. It became a viral dance trend, with everyone in the K-pop industry joining in. Moreover, this song marked the group's first Real Time All-Kill (RAK).

After facing multiple roadblocks along the way, the group continues to maintain a positive and meaningful relationship with each other. Baekhyun has parted ways with SM Entertainment and established his own company called INB100. Xiumin and Chen have also decided to continue their solo ventures through the agency. Moreover, D.O. has started his agency, Company Soosoo, with his longtime manager.

EXO also enforces a positive relationship with the fandom, named, EXO-Ls, and keeps an open line of communication to continue transparency. The group has released a special video on their official social media page and YouTube channel to celebrate the monumental feat. Additionally, the group will be holding a special meeting titled EXO FAN MEETING: ONE on April 14, 2024, in Seoul.