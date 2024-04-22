EXO’s Sehun spotted with girlfriend at Japanese restaurant amid military service? Know more

A netizen's claim has ignited speculation surrounding EXO's Sehun, allegedly spotted with his girlfriend at a Japanese restaurant while on military service. Sehun, who enlisted on December 21 last year, became the final member of EXO to enter military service.

EXO’s Sehun allegedly spotted with girlfriend

An online forum sparked rumors about the recent visit of EXO member Sehun to a Japanese restaurant in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District. According to an anonymous post, Sehun was spotted with his alleged girlfriend, who was carrying a luxury brand's bag, at Homulang within Josun Hotel & Resorts.

Many netizens expressed curiosity about Sehun's whereabouts, considering he is currently serving in the military and some came to his defense. Many were puzzled by the apparent freedom he seemed to have as a public service worker. Others wished he would take legal action against such random claims.

The original post questioned something along the lines, "Is Sehun really fulfilling his mandatory military service? I saw him in Cheongdam with a girlfriend haha." Till now neither Sehun nor his agency SM Entertainment has commented on the viral post.

Sehun is anticipated to finish his military service sometime in 2025, coinciding with his group mate Kai, who is slated to complete his duties in February of that year. Meanwhile, all other members of EXO have fulfilled their mandatory duties and are currently engaged in solo promotions.

More about EXO’s Sehun

On December 13, 2023, EXO's Sehun made an emotional announcement, revealing his enlistment date of December 21st. This marked him as the last member of the group to commence mandatory military service. The group's youngest member shared a heartfelt handwritten letter with fans, expressing his enlistment plans and emotions.

Sehun is a cherished South Korean rapper and dancer, known for his role as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO and its sub-unit EXO-SC. In addition to his group's endeavors, Sehun has showcased his talent in various films and television dramas, including Dokgo Rewind, Secret Queen Makers, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, Now We Are Breaking Up, and All That We Loved.

Before Sehun, Kai enlisted in May of this year. Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun have completed their military service and returned. EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012. Initially, the group comprised twelve members and featured multiple sub-units. However, as of now, the group stands strong with nine members, including Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

