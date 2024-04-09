EXO’s Chanyeol and BTS’ Jin added more shine to the glitz and glamour of a night of entertainment. They are both known for their vibrant personalities and as fans lovingly refer to them “extra”, which typically means hilariously going over the top. When the two fun bombs got together to host a show, it was expected that the show would turn out to be even more fun than it was expected.

EXO's Chanyeol and BTS' Jin host KBS Song Festival 2017-2018

In 2017, Chanyeol and Jin were hosting the KBS Song Festival along with Red Velvet’s Irene and TWICE’s Sana. However, during the red carpet event, when the host was asking various questions, Jin’s answers let a giggle out of everyone. When asked what special everyone had prepared to host the show, Jin answered that he had prepared his handsome face. Chanyeol’s approval of the answer, along with a confused face made the situation even more funny.

However, the duo was so well-liked by the fans that they got another opportunity to host the KBS Song Festival 2018 as well, along with TWICE’s Daehyun. Jin, yet again, did not disappoint with his presence and made everyone laugh again. During the red carpet photoshoot, Jin carried loose confetti in his hand and flew it up in the air so that it fell on him, making him the highlight of the night. As Daehyun could barely control her laugh, Chanyeol, stood aside and let Jin shine on.

Later, during the night of the award, both K-pop stars hosted the show with incredible sync and chemistry. The second time around, they seemed even more comfortable with each other. The two of them were so effortlessly in synergy that the elaborate show seemed to last only a few minutes. As we look back on the beautiful night celebrating talent and art, the instances of joy remain more memorable than remembering the winners and losers.

EXO’s Chanyeol has recently released his digital single Good Enough in 2023. The artist had been going on a fancon tour titled The Eternity, where he performed in various cities across Asian countries. Moreover, he is also set to perform at more shows shortly. BTS’ Jin is currently serving as an active duty soldier in the South Korean mandatory military enlistment. He will be discharged sometime in 2025.

