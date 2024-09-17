EXO's Sehun accused of smoking indoors in old video clip; fans claim source too blurry to confirm

Tigger Warning: This article contains mention of smoking.

A recent controversy has stirred the EXO fandom, centering around a blurry video clip that some netizens claim shows EXO's Sehun smoking indoors. The topic, titled ‘EXO Sehun Indoor Smoking,’ appeared on the Korean forum Instiz, where it quickly caught the attention of fans and the wider public.

The video clip in question, which depicts a group of people at a restaurant, has been scrutinized by fans and critics alike. The allegation is that Sehun, a prominent member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-SC, can be spotted in the footage and that he appears to be smoking. However, the quality of the video is so low that it's difficult to clearly identify the individuals or confirm the presence of a cigarette.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sehun have rushed to his defense, arguing that the clip is too unclear to definitively prove any claim. They point out that even if Sehun were in the video, the blurry image fails to confirm whether he is indeed holding a cigarette or engaging in any form of smoking. The discussion has also led to accusations that solo fans of Baekhyun, another EXO member who recently faced controversy for smoking indoors, might be using this GIF to tarnish Sehun's reputation.

Sehun, born Oh Sehun on April 12, 1994, is well-known for his roles not only in EXO but also in various films and television dramas. His recent work includes starring in TVING’s original drama All That We Loved, where he played the main role of Go Yoo. The show premiered its first two episodes on May 5, 2023. Additionally, Sehun began his mandatory military service as a social service worker on December 21, 2023.

Despite the cloud of controversy, Sehun’s career remains robust, with fans eagerly anticipating his future projects and his return after his military service. As the debate over the GIF continues, it’s clear that his supporters remain staunchly loyal, emphasizing that the blurry evidence does not undermine his reputation or achievements.

