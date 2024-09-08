'Face, eyes, body go wild': BLACKPINK’s Jennie supports Lisa’s New Woman featuring Rosalía in new TikTok clip; Watch

Jennie, the popular BLACKPINK member and K-pop singer and rapper posted a new TikTok to show her support for member Lisa’s new single New Woman. Jennie was seen grooving in the clip to New Woman while she sang “Face, eyes, body go wild."

Jennie used Lisa’s new single New Woman featuring Rosalía on her TikTok while she danced to the song and sang along with it. The You & Me singer especially moved and sang the lyrics “Face, eyes, body go wild you want this” in her TikTok clip making it even more special.

Watch Jennie’s TikTok clip supporting Lisa’s New Woman featuring Rosalía here:

Jennie also known as Jennie Kim is a well-known South Korean singer, rapper, actress, and member of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She made her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol in 2023 under the name Jennie Ruby Jane.

Jennie also released an original soundtrack for the series The Idol, One Of The Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on June 23, 2023. The track made her the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 by peaking at number 51.

Later, One Of The Girls made Jennie the first female K-pop soloist to spend 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and the only second K-pop artist after PSY to achieve the feat.

Most recently, Jennie released a collaboration track with the popular K-pop rapper Zico titled SPOT! on April 26, 2024, alongside a cool party-themed music video. It topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and became Jennie’s second track to achieve the feat after SOLO.

Meanwhile, Lisa released her latest comeback single New Woman with the renowned Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía on August 15, 2024, alongside a stylish show-stopping music video.

In other news, Lisa is set to make her highly anticipated acting debut with the HBO series The White Lotus season 3 in 2025 where she will be credited under her birth name Lalisa Manobal.

