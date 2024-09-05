Watch: SHINee’s Taemin joins BLACKPINK’s Lisa for New Woman challenge; unlikely duo goes viral

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was joined by none other than Taemin of SHINee to perform the New Woman dance challenge. The meeting of the K-pop stars has ignited widespread online discussion, with fans thrilled to see their favorite artists interacting. The video swiftly went viral across all social media platforms.

On September 5, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa uploaded a new video on her personal TikTok page alongside SHINee’s Taemin. The artists can be seen performing the dance challenge on Lisa’s new single, New Woman featuring Rosalía. Within just a few minutes the video garnered much attention from fans and quickly went viral on all social media platforms. The two artists have not interacted much in the past which is why it has created curiosity and excitement among fans.

Lisa released the single New Woman on August 16, 2024, and within 24 hours of its release, the song managed to garner a total of 27 million views on YouTube. Currently, the song has a total of 66 million views and has garnered 83 million plays on Spotify.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label.

Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025. She has also been confirmed to perform solo at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 for the first time.