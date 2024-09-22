Family by Choice stars Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung tease Hwang In Yeop during Knowing Bros appearance; Watch

Family by Choice cast Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung and more will soon be appearing as guests on the hit variety show Knowing Bros also known as Ask us Anything. Ahead of the premiere of the episode, Knowing Bros has unveiled a trailer of their episode.

On September 22, 2024, Knowing Bros dropped the trailer of their episode 452 which will have the Family by Choice cast as guests.

Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung will be appearing on Knowing Bros and the preview shows them having fun on the set of the variety show.

The preview begins with a fun introduction to the Family by Choice cast which turns funnier when Kang Ho Dong asks Choi Won Young if he has been here as father of other stars as well and the actor notes all of them down.

The next scene shows the Knowing Bros hosts asking Jung Chaeyeon how long at once she has been on the phone, to which she answers “8 hours” surprising everyone. Another scene shows Bae Hyun Sung and Jung Chaeyeon teasing Hwang In Yeop on how he gets jealous easily.

The following scenes show the entire Family by Choice cast playing various games while previewing heartwarming chemistry and raising anticipation to see them as a family in the upcoming drama.

Watch Knowing Bros’ new preview with Family by Choice cast here:

The new episode of Knowing Bros with Family by Choice cast will air on JTBC on September 28, 2024, at 8:50 PM (5:20 PM IST).

Family by Choice is an upcoming romantic comedy, coming-of-age K-drama based on the hit Chinese drama Go Ahead. It follows the story of three young teens who were brought up by their single fathers as a family while they were connected by blood. As they grew up, everyone went their separate ways only to reunite 10 years later with newfound romantic feelings for each other.

Hwang In Yeop will play Kim San Ha, Jung Chaeyeon will play Yoo Ju Won and Bae Hyun Sung will be seen as Kang Hae Joon. While Choi Won Young will play Ju Won’s father Yoon Jung Jae and Choi Moo Sung will play San Ha’s father Kim Dae Wook. Family by Choice is set to premiere on JTBC on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

