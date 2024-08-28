Family by Choice starring Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyun Sung to premiere on October 9

Family By Choice is a coming-of-age drama which tells the story of three friends who navigate their teenage years together. Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung take on the main roles in the drama. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and the director of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One come together for this project. Here is a look at the first teaser.

On August 28, JTBC announced that Family By Choice will be premiering on October 9. Previously, the drama was slated to be released in August but later the date was postponed. There will be 16 episodes in total, which will air every Wednesday at 8:50 pm KST which is 5:20 pm IST. The network also released the first teaser for Family By Choice. The teaser introduces the characters who reveal the premiere date and broadcast time of the drama. Watch it below.

The plot revolves around three teenagers who are not related by blood but share a close bond with each other. They have known one another through familial issues, struggles, and traumas. Together, they navigate their school lives and are each other's support systems.

The story has been adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead. The project has been directed by Kim Seung Ho, who is also known for Joseon Attorney: A Morality and Twenty-five, Twenty-One.

Hwang In Yeop is known for his roles in The Sound of Magic and True Beauty. Jung Chaeyeon has starred in dramas like The Golden Spoon and The King's Affection. Bae Hyun Sung has appeared in Hospital Playlist and Our Blues. Seo Ji Hye, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung also take on important roles in the drama.

