Fan reveals how she accidentally sent letter meant for ZEROBASEONE's Matthew to BTS' RM; asks former to hire her for promotion

On September 18, BTS’ RM engaged with fans on Weverse, and one interaction quickly went viral on X. An ARMY named Julie shared a heartfelt letter meant for her bias, but she accidentally addressed it to Matthew instead of RM. This left RM puzzled, prompting him to ask, “Who’s Matthew?” The unexpected moment delighted fans and sparked laughter among ARMYs as it circulated online. This even lead for the fan to ask for Matthew to hire her as she did some good promotion!

The interaction sparked a wave of hilarious memes, with some fans even visualizing the incident. Amid the laughter, it also brought up the question that RM was eager to know the answer to from the beginning: Who is Matthew?

One fandom had the answer: ZEROBASEONE fans quickly recognized the name, as Seok Matthew is a member of the group. The original poster, Julie, also addressed the mix-up on X, explaining that she keeps different messages saved in her notes app for various idols. In a moment of panic over RM’s sudden Weverse activity, she accidentally copied and pasted the wrong one. Julie confirmed that, indeed, Matthew is ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew!

ZEROSEs (ZEROBASEONE’s fandom name) have been eagerly hoping that Matthew would join the conversation, especially given the incident's viral nature. Julie recently tweeted that she informed Matthew about his newfound fame via Plus Chat. In response, he playfully suggested that they should be official promoters, adding, “Love you,” to express his gratitude. She even humorously asked him to hire her, given how much traction the message gained, leading to Matthew becoming super popular among other fandoms as well!

Advertisement

In the latest news, BTS' RM has made his first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart with his hit collaboration Neva Play featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Released alongside an enchanting semi-animated music video on September 6, 2024, the track debuted at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking RM’s second solo entry on the chart.

Meanwhile, RM’s upcoming solo documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2024. The documentary will explore RM’s journey to discover his true self and the creative process behind his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged around 2025. During his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with music videos for the singles LOST, Come back to me, and Groin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is BTS’ RM in relationship? Wild fan theory takes over social media as rapper unarchives past Instagram posts