'Who's Matthew': BTS' RM reacts to fan’s unexpected confession to her lover; responds to another wanting ‘fast’ partner like him

RM of BTS was recently active online and shared some great interactions with his fans while some of them were truly iconic. RM responded to a fan’s sudden confession to her lover by asking “Who is Matthew?” He also responded to a fan wanting a ‘fast’ lover like BTS leader himself.

On September 18, 2024, RM became active and replied to several fan comments and posts on Weverse (HYBE online platform for artists and fans interactions).

RM replied to a fan’s unexpected confession to her lover on the platform which was addressed to a man named “Matthew”, by asking “Who is Matthew?” The Wild Flower singer’s reply to the fan has got fans in a stitch.

Check out RM’s reply to a fan making a sudden confession to her lover here:

Some fans even wondered if the fan was talking about the ZEROBASEONE member of the same name.

On the other hand, RM also responded to a fan who had shared her wish that she wants a lover who responds ‘fast’ or quickly like Kim Namjoon. In his reply, RM wrote “Impressive if he’s like me” as in a person who replies ‘fast’ like him.

Check out what RM has to say to a fan wanting a ‘fast’ lover like him below:

In the latest news, RM earned his first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart with his latest hit collaboration track Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion. Neva Play was released alongside an entrancing semi-animated music video on September 6, 2024. The track also debuted at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 marking the LOST! singer’s second solo entry on it.

Meanwhile, RM’s upcoming solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2024. The documentary will chronicle RM’s search for his true self and the process of making his second studio album Right Place, Wrong Person.

RM recently was spotted beside South Korea’s President Yoon Seok Yul during his visit to the 15th Infantry Division military base. The rapper also added another credit to his KOMCA with Domodachi featuring Little Simz, totaling the number to 229 credits.

