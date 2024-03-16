'He looks so good': ARMYs rejoice as BTS' V steps out with military mates to celebrate FRI(END)S; see PICS

BTS' V recently made fans emotional with his first visual update since enlisting in the military. Following the release of his song FRI(END)S, V shared a video on Instagram, showcasing him in his military uniform at a coffee outlet, leaving fans excited and touched by the unexpected update.

BTS' V's update in military uniform

BTS' V has recently tugged at the heartstrings of fans with his first visual update since enlisting in the military. After the group's mandatory military service began at the end of 2023, V and RM were among the first members to enlist, leaving fans eager for any glimpse of the idol's activities.

Following the release of V's song FRI(END)S and its accompanying music video, fans were pleasantly surprised when V shared a video of himself on Instagram. In the clip, V, also an ambassador for a coffee brand, can be seen in his military uniform, exuding charm and looking at his face on display at the cafe outlet.

The unexpected update from V stirred emotions among netizens, who couldn't contain their excitement and joy at seeing the idol's appearance. Moreover, a photo shared by one of V's friends captured a moment of celebration as they commemorated the release of FRI(END)S with a cake-cutting ceremony. Fans couldn't help but gush over V's adorable smile and his buffed physique in a black SDT t-shirt, further adding to the excitement surrounding the idol's military journey.

Advertisement

With V's visual update and the release of his new song, fans eagerly await further updates and anticipate his return from military service. This demonstrates his unwavering support and love for BTS' beloved member, V.

BTS' V unveiled FRI(END)S music video

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again left fans spellbound with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, released on March 15, 2024. The accompanying mesmerizing music video, featuring British actress Ruby Sear, adds another layer of allure to the song. FRI(END)S is a sweet confession track filled with unexpected twists, captivating listeners with heartfelt lyrics, and V's soulful vocals.

Notably, the song has broken records by reaching #1 on iTunes in numerous countries in 2024, showcasing V's immense popularity and the widespread appeal of his music. With FRI(END)S, V continues to showcase his artistic prowess and solidifies his position as a global icon in the K-pop industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I was looking for a song for my fans': BTS' V sends message for ARMYs upon FRI(END)S release