FIFTY FIFTY’s former agency ATTRAKT's CEO clears breach of trust charges filed by group members; Details here

FIFTY FIFTY’s charges against their former agency ATTRAKT’s CEO have been cleared. Last year, the girl group members took the CEO to prosecution with charges of breach of trust. As reported recently, the Police have decided not to proceed with the case.

On March 11, a representative of ATTARKT came forward with an announcement, “We received an update from the Gangnam police station, where they mentioned deciding not to transfer the charges against the CEO, which the FIFTY FIFTY members filed.”

The agency also added to their statement, “ We will also hold the parties responsible who mislead the members against ATTRAKT and encouraged them to file a lawsuit against the CEO.”

Previously in August 2023, FIFTY FIFTY’s legal representative Barun announced that members Saena, Aran, and Sio would proceed with a lawsuit against the ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong Joon. He was charged with violating the act on the aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes. According to FIFTY FIFTY’s law firm Baun, the members accused the CEO of breach of trust, as he allegedly used the group’s music revenue unfairly to pay off the advance payment debt of a company he owned named StarCrew Entertainment.

Prior to these charges, FIFTY FIFTY applied for provisional disposition to terminate the validity of their exclusive contracts with the agency. What follows is ATTRAKT filing a civil lawsuit against Saena, Aran, and Sio and notifying them of contract expirations.

However, amidst all this legal chaos and disputes, a member Keena decided to return to the agency and prevent her exclusive contract from termination.

FIFTY FIFTY's former agency filed lawsuit against the Cupid producer Ahn Sung II

Meanwhile, nine months prior, ATTRAKT filed a lawsuit against the controversial CEO of The Givers, Ahn Sung II, who was the producer of FIFTY FIFTY’s debut and only hit Cupid. The charges against him included alleged embezzlement and breach of trust.

In February 2024, the agency confirmed taking him to prosecution for his alleged crime, adding, “The police are actively investigating the matter and Ahn Sung II will face the deserved verdict for his offense if confirmed.”

Following FIFTY FIFTY’s lawsuit against their former agency, it was revealed that the Givers’ CEO is the main culprit as he tried to scheme of nabbing the group by deceiving them with contract separation from ATTRAKT. This led to the chaotic ongoing case between FIFTY FIFTY members, Ahn Sung II, and Jeon Hong Joon.

Meanwhile, Since Keena has returned as a member of the group, FIFTY FIFTY is gearing up to make a comeback this summer as a renewed group with fresh faces.

