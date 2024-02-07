FIFTY FIFTY to re-debut this summer with additional members; preliminary auditions in process

FIFTY FIFTY is gearing up for its summer re-debut with new members after the three former members left the group and company last year. ATTRAKT - the group’s managing agency - will hold preliminary auditions for new FIFTY FIFTY members in Kallang Place, Singapore.

FIFTY FIFTY is going to be back with new faces rebranding themselves for a new generation

Keena may not remain the sole member of FIFTY FIFTY for much longer. Following the departure of the three former members, Saena, Aran, and Sio, from ATTRAKT due to a legal dispute with their former label, there has been little news regarding the future of the previously four-member group. Speculation and rumors suggested that new members might join FIFTY FIFTY alongside Keena, but nothing concrete emerged until recently.

Recently, ATTRAKT conducted initial auditions for new members of the K-Pop group at Kallang Palace in Singapore, with over 120 applicants participating. The audition process involved showcasing dancing, singing, and rapping skills in one-minute performances. Auditions are also taking place in Korea and Japan, and successful candidates from the preliminary auditions in Singapore will be announced on February 9. Subsequently, they will proceed to a final audition in Thailand in March. According to a representative from ATTRAKT, “They aim to finalize the new lineup of FIFTY FIFTY by April and release new songs by June.”

More about FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022 as a South Korean girl group formed by ATTRAKT, an independent record label, in 2022. The group made their debut on November 18, 2022, with their EP titled The Fifty.

Their breakthrough came with the release of their viral hit single Cupid. Released in February 2023, the single propelled FIFTY FIFTY to become the fastest K-pop group to enter both the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart, achieving this feat within just four months of their debut. Additionally, they became the first K-pop girl group to reach the top ten of the UK charts. In 2023, they inked a deal with Warner Music Korea.

However, in June of the following year, one member filed for a temporary injunction against the agency to suspend their exclusive contract, but the request was denied. Eventually, the legal action was dropped, and the member resumed activities. Subsequently, Attract terminated the exclusive contracts of three members, Saeno, Shio, and Aran, and concurrently filed a lawsuit seeking damages amounting to 13 billion won.

