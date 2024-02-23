FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid celebrates 1 year: Exploring song’s journey to becoming global sensational hit

It's been a year since FIFTY FIFTY released their iconic song, Cupid. Since its debut, the song has taken the international music scene by storm, joining the ranks of music prodigies like BTS, BLACKPINK, and PSY. As Cupid celebrates its one-year anniversary, let's delve into what made the song so popular and the numerous records it has shattered with its musical arrow.

What made FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid so popular?

Cupid is a song recorded by FIFTY FIFTY, released as part of The Beginning: Cupid, a single album featuring both a Korean version and an English version titled the Twin version, sung by group members Sio and Aran. Additionally, an instrumental version of the song was included in the album.

Released on February 24, 2023, through Attrakt, the track embodies elements of K-pop, disco-pop, synth-pop, and bubblegum genres, portraying the theme of a young girl's unrequited love and the accompanying feelings of shame. FIFTY FIFTY's distinctive musical style is characterized by the heartfelt emotions expressed by the members, reflecting their personal experiences and artistic growth. The song gained significant attention after a sped-up version went viral on TikTok, becoming one of the first tracks from a minor K-pop label to achieve global commercial success.

Experts also attribute the band's success to their musical skills, which distinguishes them from many K-pop artists who primarily rely on downloads and album sales from their fanbase.

One factor that likely played a role in the song's success was its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics, making it an instant earworm. Fans enthusiastically sang along and participated in the dance moves, while the group's polished choreography and dynamic performance style further set them apart. This made FIFTY FIFTY a natural fit for social media's short-form video format, amplifying their reach and impact.

According to local music critic Jung Min Jae, FIFTY FIFTY showcases subtle vocals that are pleasing to the ear. Rather than focusing solely on performance or a flashy hook, the group prioritizes crafting high-quality songs that draw listeners in. The success of Cupid was significantly boosted by a TikTok and Instagram dance challenge led by the group with a sped up version. The song's infectious energy and catchy hook contributed to its popularity on the apps.

FIFTY FIFTY's meteoric rise to fame can be largely attributed to the potent combination of social media's influence and the group's distinctive blend of talent and personality among its then four members. The ensemble consisted of Saena, who served as the leader, dancer, and rapper, Aran, renowned for her captivating vocals and rap skills, Keena, celebrated for her smooth rap flow and vocal prowess, and Sio, known for her energetic dance performances and versatile vocal range. Each member brought their own unique talents to the group, resulting in dynamic and enthralling performances on stage as well as contributing to the song’s success.

FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid’s records

Cupid initially experienced more success outside of FIFTY FIFTY's home country of South Korea. In South Korea, it reached number eight on the Circle Chart for the week of May 21, 2023. Remarkably, the song became one of the first K-pop tracks not released under one of the "big four" K-pop labels—Hybe, YG, SM, JYP—to achieve global success.

In the United States, Cupid made its debut on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at number 12 for the chart dated March 25, 2023, just 123 days after FIFTY FIFTY's debut. This achievement solidified FIFTY FIFTY as the fastest K-pop girl group to appear on the chart, surpassing the previous record held by NewJeans for their song Ditto.

Following its debut on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, Cupid surged to number 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 the subsequent week, marking the group's inaugural entry on the esteemed chart. This accomplishment solidified FIFTY FIFTY as the fastest Korean act to grace the chart and the sixth Korean group overall to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Wonder Girls, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and NewJeans.

The song reached its peak position of number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 20, 2023, securing a remarkable milestone as the longest-charting K-pop girl group song on the prestigious chart. Moreover, Cupid debuted impressively at number eight on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart during the week of March 11, 2023. This achievement made Cupid the fastest song by any group to appear on any Billboard chart following its debut, further solidifying FIFTY FIFTY's impact on the global music scene. Despite FIFTY FIFTY's breakup leaving only Keena, Cupid will forever stand as an iconic track that revolutionized K-pop and music overall.

