BTS' Jungkook, IU, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Ten, and more clinch top spots on Circle Weekly Charts

In the latest Circle Weekly Charts, IU's Love wins all dominates the overall digital and streaming charts. NCT’s Ten and BTS’ Jungkook shine on the download and global K-Pop charts. Check out the dynamic rankings and see how your favorite artists are making waves!

Circle Charts announces weekly best performers

Circle Chart, formerly Gaon Chart, unveils its latest rankings for the week of February 11 to 17, showcasing a diverse mix of talent in the K-Pop scene.

In the Album Chart realm, n.SSign steals the spotlight, debuting at No. 1 with their mini-album Happy &. Meanwhile, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes a strong entry at No. 2 with his solo debut ENTITY, closely followed by NCT's Ten at No. 3 with his eponymous solo debut album TEN.

IU dominates both the Overall Digital and Streaming Charts with her track Love wins all, securing a double crown. The top five tracks in these charts mirror each other, featuring artists like Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, TWS, Lim Jae Hyun, and LE SSERAFIM.

On the Download Chart, NCT's Ten emerges on top with Nightwalker, while IU's Love wins all trails closely at No. 2. BIBI's Bam Yang Gang debuts impressively at No. 3, showcasing the diversity of K-Pop releases.

BTS' Jungkook maintains his reign at No. 1 on the Global K-Pop Chart with Standing Next to You, while (G)I-DLE grabs two spots in the top five with Super Lady and Wife. IU's Love wins all continues its strong presence at No. 4.

Advertisement

In the Social Chart arena, FIFTY FIFTY, Jungkook, and BLACKPINK maintain their positions in the top three spots, reflecting their enduring popularity. Meanwhile, BTS and NewJeans swap places to claim No. 4 and No. 5, showcasing the dynamic shifts in social media influence within the K-Pop landscape.

All you need to know about the Circle Charts

The Circle Chart, formerly known as the Gaon Music Chart, stands as a pivotal institution in the South Korean music industry. Launched in 2010 and produced by the Korea Music Content Association, it enjoys sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. In a significant rebranding move on July 7, 2022, the chart evolved into the Circle Chart.

Alongside existing charts, a novel Global K-pop Chart was introduced, demonstrating its commitment to adapting to the evolving landscape of the Korean music scene. Subsequently, the prestigious Gaon Chart Music Awards also underwent a transformation, emerging as the Circle Chart Awards in alignment with the rebranding initiative.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Last year was hard for me': ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo gets emotional talking about ENTITY, Lee Hyori consoles