'Finally': BTS' Jungkook and Street Woman Fight Season 2's Bada Lee send fans into frenzy with energetic dance collaboration; WATCH

The most-anticipated collaboration is here. BTS' Jungkook is currently enjoying his military vacation. However, rather than just taking a rest, he is using this break to hone his dancing skills. The K-pop idol has already shown his moves in the music videos for his debut solo album GOLDEN. Now, he partnered up with Street Woman Season 2 fame dancer Bada Lee to demonstrate his versatile skills when it comes to dance.

On December 21, The popular dancer-choreographer took to her Instagram and posted a new video featuring Jungkook. The duo took over the dance floor in a studio, presenting an energetic performance for American rapper Don Toliver's BANDIT. The BTS member not only kept up with the professional dancer but also delivered equal energy if not more, once again proving he is truly the multitalented K-pop star who never fails to amaze his fans.

Jungkook is quite renowned for his dancing skills. In his debut solo album GOLDEN, especially the performance video for the title track Standing Next to You, he showed off slick moves, even earning praise from legendary pop singer Diana Ross, who compared the K-pop idol to Micheal Jackson.

Watch his latest collaboration with Bada Lee here:

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently spending his military vacation. A few days ago, he held a surprise livestream on Weverse, talking to fans about various things. He expressed his desire to return home soon and work on his solo comeback. The highlight of the live was his Karaoke Night. The BTS member covered many songs including Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die WIth a Smile, BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT, G-Dragon's HOME SWEET HOME. He also won ARMYs' hearts with his own songs like Standing Next to You, 3D, and more.

On the work front, Jungkook hasn't had an official solo release since GOLDEN. However, in June, he released a new song titled Never Let Go for BTS' 11th debut anniversary celebration FESTA 2024. He is now set to end his mandatory military service in June 2025. The same year, he will reunite with his bandmates and possibly gear up for a group comeback.

