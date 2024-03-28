Flex X Cop’s Park Ji Hyun to lead remake of iconic horror K-drama M: Reboot; report

Park Ji Hyun was recently seen in the action romance K-drama Flex X Cop. The actress charmed viewers and fans with her banging portrayal of a detective in the violent crimes department. The actress has now bagged a new role in the remake of 90’s hit K-drama M, nothing has been confirmed yet and Park Ji Hyun is still thinking over the offered role.

Park Ji Hyun offered to star in the remake of hit horror K-drama titled M: Reboot

Park Ji Hyun who has been wowing her fans with her performances across movies and K-dramas might be back with an interesting role. The Reborn Rich actress has been offered the lead role in the remake of the hit horror mini-series of 1994 titled M.

It is possible that Park Ji Hyun might become the modern M, a character earlier played by Shim Eun Ah. Park Ji Hyun’s agency Namoo Actors stated in response to a Korean media report that the actress has been offered various roles including the one in M: Reboot and the actress is currently viewing her options. Given the statement, it is clear that nothing has been confirmed yet, but the role for sure will be a great addition to Park Ji Hyun’s trajectory.

M was a sensational horror South Korean mini-series which broadcast on MBC in 1994 starring Shim Eun Ha. The series was a major fan favorite of the time with ten episodes and recorded a high rating of 50 percent and an average of 38.6 percent at the time. The production behind Flex X Cop and Our Beloved Summer will produce the upcoming reboot. The story of M followed a girl Park Ma Ri who by birth was possessed by the soul of an aborted child. Through her body, the soul aims to avenge and punish those who didn't let the child live.

More about Park Ji Hyun

Park Ji Hyun is a South Korean actress and model. Her most remarkable works include movies The Divine Fury, Anchor, and dramas Do You Like Brahms?, Yumi's Cells, and Reborn Rich.

She was recently seen in romantic action and crime K-drama Flex X Cop alongside Ahn Bo Hyun. The actress played a detective Lee Kang Hyun who takes her cases seriously and does not shy away from putting her life on the line to serve justice.

