Flex X Cop’s Park Ji Hyun will reportedly join Uhm Tae Goo and Kang Dong Won in upcoming movie Wild Thing

Wild Thing is an upcoming South Korean movie that is currently in the initial stages of the casting process and Park Ji Hyun has been offered a role in the film. Previously, Uhm Tae Goo and King Dong Won were also approached and in talks to for key roles. The plot of the film follows the lives of three individuals and how they overcome obstacles to emerge victorious.

On January 24, 2025, reports had been circulating regarding Park Ji Hyun’s appearance in the upcoming movie Wild Thing. A representative from the actor’s agency, Namoo Actors, confirmed that she has received an offer to star in the film and the actress is currently reviewing the offer with interest.

In December 2024, Kang Dong Won, Lim Ji Yeon, and Um Tae Goo were reported to be in discussions to portray the three central members of the group in the upcoming project. However, on January 23, 2005, a representative from Lim Ji Yeon’s agency, Artist Company, announced that the actress had to turn down the role due to scheduling conflicts. Following Lim Ji Yeon’s departure from consideration, Park Ji Hyun has now emerged as a leading candidate for the role.

Wild Thing is a comedy film that tells the story of Triangle, a once-famous co-ed music trio that fell from grace after an unexpected scandal shattered their career. Once celebrated for their talent and charisma, the group faded into obscurity, leaving their dreams of stardom behind.

The movie captures their hilarious and chaotic journey as they navigate a series of unexpected events and personal conflicts to reunite and stage a comeback. Through twists and turns, Wild Thing explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the enduring power of friendship.

