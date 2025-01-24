Ju Ji Hoon offered role in The Remarried Empress amid Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk’s pending decision

The Remarried Empress is an upcoming South Korean series that is currently in the casting stages. Ju Ji Hoon has been offered a role in the show and is reviewing the decision. The plot of the K-drama follows the story of a daring empress who sets out to make her own destiny.

On January 24, 2025, a media outlet reported that Ju Ji Hoon will join the cast of the upcoming K-drama The Remarried Empress. The actor’s agency confirmed that he has received an offer for the drama and is currently reviewing it. However, they clarified that no final decision had been made regarding his participation. He has been offered the role of the main character, Navier’s first husband, Sovieshu.

Previously, Jun Ji Hoon appeared in the web series 2024 Light House alongside Park Bo Young and Uhm Tae Goo based on Kang Full’s novel. He also appeared in Blood Free opposite Han Hyo Joo and also starred in the romance K-drama Love Your Enemy.

Shin Min Ah has reportedly been offered the role of Navier, while Lee Jong Suk is in talks to portray Heinrich Alex Laszlo, the crown prince and heir to the throne of the Western Kingdom. Heinrich is described as a powerful figure whose kingdom rivals the Eastern Empire in both economic influence and national strength. His character develops a romantic connection with Navier, leading to their marriage after he ascends to the throne, as they discover shared values and mutual understanding.

Adapted from the web novel The Remarried Empress by Alpha Tart, the story centers on Navier, the perfect empress of the Dongdae Empire. When her husband, the emperor, decides to replace her with his mistress, Navier chooses to divorce him. Unwilling to give up her title, she resolves to become an empress in another kingdom, paving the way for a new chapter in her life.

It is expected that the full cast lineup will be announced soon, and productions will follow soon after. Are you excited about the series?

