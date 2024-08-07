My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo launches personal Instagram account; know where to follow

Uhm Tae Goo, the actor who has recently become the talk of the town with his lead role in the hit rom-com My Sweet Mobster has finally opened his personal Instagram account. The actor launched it with an adorable first post.

On August 7, 2024, a piece of surprising news arrived for My Sweet Mobster and Uhm Tae Goo fans as the actor finally launched his personal Instagram account years after his acting debut.

Uhm Tae Goo has launched his personal Instagram account by sharing an adorable first post in which he posted a cute photo of his pet dog Um Ji. Follow the My Sweet Mobster star here below.

Check Uhm Tae Goo’s first Instagram post here:

Furthermore, the description of Uhm Tae Goo’s account reads that the account will be run by the My Sweet Mobster star and his agency TEAMHOPE jointly.

Fans have been waiting for the moment since Uhm Tae Goo garnered overwhelming love and attention for his role as Seo Ji Hwan in My Sweet Mobster.

Uhm Tae Goo succeeded in garnering an overwhelming amount of love with his role of Seo Ji Hwan in My Sweet Mobster alongside Han Sun Hwa. My Sweet Mobster follows the love story between Seo Ji Hwan (Uhm Tae Goo), an ex-gangster who now runs and owns a meat company called Thirsty Deer, and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), an adorable kids content creator who loves kids.

Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun Ha’s first encounter is not that happy but with time, the distance between them closes and they fall in love with each other while facing different obstacles on the way. My Sweet Mobster concluded on August 1, 2024.

Uhm Tae Goo is a noted South Korean actor who is well known for his action-driven roles in various movies like Coin Locker Girl, The Great Battle, and The Age of Shadows among many others.

His lead role in the neo-noir action film Night in Paradise as Park Tae Goo alongside Jeon Yeo Been was highly applauded. Uhm Tae Goo is also well known for his K-dramas Save Me 2 and Hometown.

