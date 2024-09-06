'For Asia, man we paved the way': BTS' RM lyricism in Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion impresses fans

BTS' leader RM has once again proven his lyrical genius, leaving fans in awe with his verse in the much-anticipated collaboration, Neva Play, with Megan Thee Stallion. Released in the early hours of September 6, the track is an explosive blend of styles, showcasing the unique synergy between the South Korean rapper and the American rap queen.

As fans worldwide eagerly awaited this collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion fueled the excitement by teasing that RM’s rap would be unlike anything heard before. True to her word, RM delivered a verse that is not only a testament to his lyrical prowess but also a bold statement of cultural pride.

One line, in particular, has resonated deeply with fans: “For Asia, man, we paved the way.” This powerful declaration reflects RM's acknowledgment of BTS' monumental impact on the global music scene, especially Asian artists. With this verse, RM reaffirms his and BTS’ legacy as trailblazers who have shattered barriers and redefined what it means to be a global artist from Asia.

The track itself is a high-energy anthem, with RM's deep, resonant voice weaving effortlessly through Megan’s bold and raunchy style. The lyrics are layered with confidence and swagger, as RM raps, “Smooth like criminal, off to digital / Y'all done looked so pitiful.” His words are both sharp and poetic, reminding listeners of his duality as a rapper who can effortlessly switch between profound introspection and fiery bravado.

Though RM appears only in anime format in the Neva Play music video, his presence is undeniable. His voice, rich and commanding, pairs seamlessly with Megan Thee Stallion’s dynamic performance, creating a track that is as catchy as it is groundbreaking. The futuristic, fun aesthetic of the video, combined with Megan’s boss-girl attitude, adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Watch the music video for Neva Play here;

This isn't the first time RM and Megan Thee Stallion have collaborated. In 2021, Megan joined BTS for a remix of their megahit Butter and performed live with the group at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, Neva Play marks their first project as solo artists, and it’s clear that both have brought their A-game.

As BTS members focus on solo endeavors during the group’s temporary break, RM continues to explore new artistic avenues. His upcoming documentary, RM: Right Place, Wrong Person, selected for the Open Cinema category at the Busan International Film Festival, further shows his journey as an artist and as Kim Namjoon, the person behind the stage persona.

With Neva Play, RM not only delivers a powerful rap but also reaffirms his role as a cultural icon, paving the way for future generations of Asian artists.

