Former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran and Sio allegedly hint at trio comeback with new social media accounts

FIFTY FIFTY is a K-pop girl group that became insanely popular soo after debuting through their hit single Cupid. However, the initial group was soon broken due to a legal dispute. The three former members of FIFTY FIFTY namely Saena, Aran, and Sio have allegedly hinted at the possibility of re-debuting as trio by opening new social media accounts.

On August 11, 2024, according to a report by Allkpop, the former members of the noted K-pop girl group Saena, Sio, and Aran opened new solo Instagram accounts. The girl group FIFTY FIFTY is also gearing up for a comeback in the near future.

Saena, Aran, and Sio have allegedly launched their personal Instagram accounts with matching display pictures of Powerpuff Girls. All the members are following each other through the accounts while they also are following an account that has exposed details of the reported legal issues between Saena, Aran, and Sio and their former agency ATTRAKT.

Here are ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran, and Sio’s new Instagram accounts:

In other news, it should be noted that the new four members of FIFTY FIFTY were unveiled recently on August 9 with a dreamy teaser. They will join Keena to reform FIFTY FIFTY into a five-member girl group.

FIFTY FIFTY will soon re-debut as a 5 member girl group later this year. FIFTY FIFTY initially marled their debut EP THE FIFTY on November 18, 2022, with Higher as the lead track. The EP was critically acclaimed and FIFTY FIFTY was shown as one of the best K-pop girl groups debuting that year.

FIFTY FIFTY’s immense popularity came with the group’s first single album The Beginning with the wildly hit single Cupid as the lead track of the album. The Beginning was released on February 24, 2023.

Cupid went on to become a viral hit track, and its English version went viral on TikTok, especially in a fan-made sped-up version. The track was recorded in both English and Korean Cupid soon debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 where it peaked at number 17, making them the fastest K-pop group to achieve the feat.

