Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won led Queen Of Tears cast to mark success with 2nd wrap-up party on April 27; reward vacation in talks

The cast and crew of tvN's hit drama Queen of Tears prepare for their finale party on April 27. With soaring viewer ratings and critical acclaim, the team is set to bid farewell to the beloved series and discuss plans for a well-deserved reward vacation.

Queen of Tears has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, which revolves around the tumultuous love story between Hong Hae In, played by Kim Ji Won, and Baek Hyun Woo, played by Kim Soo Hyun. The drama has garnered widespread acclaim, achieving a remarkable viewership rating of 21.6%, making it the highest-rated tvN drama of all time.

Queen of Tears’ team to celebrate success of the show

The tvN drama Queen of Tears is gearing up for a grand wrap-up party to celebrate its successful finale. Scheduled for April 27, the event will bring together the production team and cast, including lead actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. This second wrap-up party comes in the wake of the drama's immense popularity and outstanding viewer ratings.

Despite having already held a finale party in February after concluding filming, the overwhelming success of Queen of Tears has prompted the decision to host another celebration. Along with commemorating the conclusion of the series, the team plans to discuss the possibility of a reward vacation as a token of appreciation for their hard work.

With only two episodes left until the finale on April 28, anticipation is running high among fans eager to see how the captivating story of Queen of Tears will conclude. As the drama bids farewell, it leaves behind a legacy of excellence and unforgettable moments that have left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts.

More details about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a South Korean television series that has captured the hearts of viewers since its premiere on tvN in March 2024. Written by Park Ji Eun and co-directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the drama stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. The series follows the tumultuous love story between Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress, and Baek Hyun Woo, a lawyer from a rural background.

With its compelling storyline and stellar performances, Queen of Tears has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim, achieving impressive viewer ratings. The success of the drama has solidified its place as one of the most beloved series of recent times, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and engaging characters.

