Kim Soo Hyun impresses fans by participating in reserve force training ahead of Queen of Tears finale

Kim Soo Hyun, the acclaimed actor, recently made headlines for his dedication to military service amidst his soaring popularity in the entertainment industry. Amidst his success in the romance K-drama Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun demonstrated his commitment to serving his nation by participating in reserve force training alongside 490 trainees.

Kim Soo Hyun trains for the reserve force in the South Korean military

Kim Soo Hyun, the beloved South Korean actor, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to national duty by participating in reserve force training amidst his busy schedule. The actor, renowned for his roles in popular K-dramas, including the currently airing Queen of Tears, took the time to fulfill his military obligations, showcasing his patriotism and dedication to serving his country.

On April 23rd, Kim Soo Hyun shared a heartfelt message with his fans via the fandom social networking service Bubble, where he affectionately introduced himself as Army Sergeant Kim. He revealed that he spent the day engaging with 490 new comrades, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie and unity in the military setting.

Despite his soaring popularity and demanding schedule, Kim Soo Hyun's decision to prioritize military training underscores his sense of duty and responsibility as a citizen. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun's return to military service holds significant meaning, considering his previous enlistment in October 2017, followed by a public service period due to a prior cardiac surgery. However, his determination to serve at the forefront led him to undergo re-examinations and secure a position in first-degree military service, where he rose to the rank of sergeant in a front-line reconnaissance battalion within the 1st Division.

Following his discharge from military service in July 2019, Kim Soo Hyun triumphantly returned to the entertainment scene, delighting fans with cameo appearances in popular dramas like Crash Landing on You and Hotel Del Luna. However, his leading role in It's Okay Not to Be Okay solidified his status as a powerhouse actor.

Now, with Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun continues to captivate audiences with his charm and talent, reaffirming his position as one of South Korea's most beloved actors.

More details about Kim Soo Hyun’s latest activities

Queen of Tears is captivating audiences worldwide with its poignant portrayal of a married couple navigating through a tumultuous crisis. Starring Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, and Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In, the CEO of Queens Department Store, the series delves into the complexities of their relationship amidst their starkly different backgrounds.

Soo Hyun's portrayal of Hyun Woo, born in a rural area and now a successful lawyer, adds depth to the character as he grapples with the challenges of love and ambition. As the drama continues to dominate global rankings, Kim Soo Hyun's compelling performance further solidifies his status as a powerhouse actor in the industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun expresses feeling overwhelmed upon being flooded by fan messages