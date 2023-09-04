From Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik to 2AM and more Korean celebrities at Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin's wedding
Doctor Slump cast members Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, boy band 2AM and many more South Korean Celebrities attended co-actor Yoon Bak's wedding ceremony on September 2.
Key Highlight
-
Yoon Bak's star studded wedding ceremony was attended by his co-stars Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye
-
2AM, Choi Sooyoung, Uhm Ji Won, Park Gyu Young and many more celebrities were spotted
Fanletter, Please star Yoon Bak and his girlfriend Kim Su Bin got married on September 2. Many actors and actresses joined in to celebrate this special day by attending the event. Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Park Gyu Young and many more. Find below the full list of stars who were present at the wedding ceremony of Yoon Bak.
Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik
The Heirs' Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are currently preparing for their upcoming drama Doctor Slump along with Yoon Bak. The two actors were spotted at the venue, where Park Hyung Sik was seen clapping as the bride and groom walked down the aisle.
2AM performed a song for Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin
The popular Korean boy band 2AM performed their song for the couple, Seeing the members together, fans rejoiced at this beautiful moment. The leader of the band Jo Kwon took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.
Fanletter, Please star Choi Sooyoung
The Fanletter, Please actress and Girls' Generation member Choi Sooyoung attended the wedding of her co-star Yoon Bak. She also shared beautiful moments from the event on her Instagram and complimented the couple
Celebrity actress Park Gyu Young
The Celebrity actress Park Gyu Young acted in the KBS2 special drama The Tuna and The Dolphin with Yoon Bak. She attended the wedding and congratulated the couple through social media.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
Birthcare Center star Uhm Ji Won
Little Women actress Uhm Ji Won was also spotted at the event as she sent her best wishes to the couple through her Instagram stories. Uhm Ji Won and Yoon Bak appeared together in the K-drama Birthcare Center.
Shin Min Gyu and Yoo Yi Soo of Heart Signal Season 4
The Heart Signal season 4 couple were also present at the event according to the Instagram story of Yoo Yi Soo.
The cast of Delightfully Deceitful
Actors Hong Seung Bum, Woo Ji Han, and Lee Kyung Min recently appeared in the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful of which Yoon Bak was also a part. The three actors took to social media to congratulate their co-star.
ALSO READ: Fanletter, Please star Yoon Bak ties knot with girlfriend Kim Su Bin; Park Gyu Young, Choi Sooyoung attend
Inaas Fatima Khan is a media graduate from the University of Mumbai. She is a Hallyu enthusiast from Korean music and Ko... Read more