Shin Se Kyung visits ex-boyfriend SHINee’s Jonghyun’s grave with friends to pay respect; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and death.

Shin Se Kyung, the popular South Korean actor who was also the ex-girlfriend of the late K-pop star Jonghyun of SHINee. According to the latest news, the actress visited her ex-boyfriend Jonghyun’s grave with her friends to pay respects.

On October 6, 2024, KBIZoom reported that a passerby shared that the popular actress Shin Se Kyung had visited her late ex-boyfriend Jonghyun’s grave. The actress was spotted reportedly with her friends as she paid respects. According to the passerby, the Run On actress had brought flowers and redecorated the SHINee member’s grave.

Shin Se Kyung and SHINee’s Jonghyun began dating in October 2010 until finally breaking up in June 2011 due to fans’ pressure and too much media attention. In October 2010, Jonghyun and Shin Se Kyung’s photos were revealed to the public, at the time, as the SHINee member was at the top of his career, many of his fans did not take the public news pleasingly.

Fans even went to the extent of sending threats and even took down Shin Se Kyung’s personal blog. Since the public pressure was too much the couple soon broke up.

Jonghyun unfortunately passed away on December 18, 2017, due to carbon monoxide poisoning. It was believed that the SHINee member was suffering from depression which led him to take that step.

Meanwhile, Shin Se Kyung also attended Jonghyun’s funeral where she had stayed for two hours before leaving.

Shin Se Kyung is a popular South Korean actress who began her career as a child actress and slowly moved on to lead roles in K-dramas and movies.

She shot to fame with lead roles in the movies Hindsight alongside Song Kang Ho, Deep Rooted Tree co-starring Jang Hyuk and Han Suk Kyun, and the action film R2B: Return to Base with Rain.

Shin Se Kyung is best known for the K-dramas The Bride of Habaek, Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Run On, and Arthdal Chronicles 2. She was last seen in the period romance K-drama Captivating the King alongside Jo Jung Suk.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

