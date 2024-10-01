BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, GOT7’s Jinyoung and NCT’s Doyoung reportedly reunite to enjoy dinner with Inkigayo producers

A recent photo appears to show former Inkigayo hosts GOT7's Jinyoung, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and NCT's Doyoung together again. On September 30, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jinyoung, and NCT's Doyoung excited fans with a viral photo suggesting a reunion of the former Inkigayo hosts. The snapshot was shared on Instagram by one of the show’s producers.

It’s reported that Jisoo, Jinyoung, and Doyoung gathered for dinner with Inkigayo producers and staff. Although none of their faces were visible in the photo, all three K-pop stars were tagged in the Instagram story. The Inkigayo producer captioned it, “Kids who never change.”

For those who may not know, Inkigayo is a music show on SBS where K-pop idols and groups compete for the top spot on weekly music charts by showcasing their latest songs. Jisoo, Jinyoung, and Doyoung served as hosts from February 2017 to February 2018. Even though none of the idols’ faces were visible in the picture, keen fans spotted the BLACKPINK member thanks to the Dior lip glow seen on the table.

As hosts of Inkigayo, the friendship and chemistry between the three idols captivated netizens. While they occasionally mention each other, this appears to be the first time they've been publicly spotted together in quite a while. Fans were thrilled when they hosted, and the news that they still meet up brings immense joy to their supporters.

On the work front, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk are likely to star as the lead romantic couple in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend. If confirmed, this project could become one of the biggest K-drama releases. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between Jisoo and Seo In Guk.

On August 29, Osen reported that Jisoo has been offered the lead role, and her agency, BLISSOO, confirmed they are in discussions about the project. Further details about the drama have yet to be revealed. If Jisoo takes on this role, it will mark her fourth acting gig.

Earlier this year, on April 22, NCT's Doyoung made his solo debut and launched his first solo concert tour, titled Dear Youth. Although his activities faced a temporary pause due to the arrest of former NCT member Taeil’s controversy, Doyoung successfully wrapped up his tour on September 21, becoming emotional on stage during the finale.

Meanwhile, GOT7's Jinyoung has been fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea since May 2023, with his discharge expected in November 2024.

