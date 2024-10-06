The Prophet: Omniscient Reader FIRST LOOK: Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo starrer unveils poster at 2024 BIFF

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader poster was revealed at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The adventure film will be released in 2025. Based on a webnovel, the film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading. Leading stars like Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop and more will be appearing in the lead roles.

On October 5, the first poster for the upcoming film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader featuring Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop was unveiled at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The two actors face off each other with weapons in their hands, against a world which is broken down. The poster is brightly lit with orange and yellow sky and the faces of the actors are mostly not visible, covered in shadows.

See the poster below.

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader is a highly anticipated project especially because of the star cast. Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho along with BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be featured in the film. It is expected to be released in 2025. The film is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader by Sing N Song.

The film will tell the story of an officer employee Dokja who loves reading the web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse'. One day the word of the novel becomes a reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from doom.

Kim Byung Woo is directing the film. He also took on the projects Take Point, The Terror Live and Written. His project The Great Flood is also under production. Earlier this May, the filming of the film was completed. Fans eagerly await as the talented actors come together for this project.

