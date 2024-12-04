TWS, QWER, ILLIT lead Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for December followed by BABYMONSTER and RIIZE; See TOP 30

TWS, QWER, and ILLIT dominate December’s rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, with BABYMONSTER and RIIZE rounding out the top five. Check out the complete top 30 list of rising stars here!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Dec 04, 2024  |  05:20 PM IST |  6K
TWS, QWER; Image Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment, TAMAGO PRODUCTION
TWS, QWER; Image Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment, TAMAGO PRODUCTION

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for December, highlighting the rising stars of the K-pop industry who debuted in 2023 or later. This month’s rankings, based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness from November 3 to December 3, show significant shifts and exciting progress among rookie groups.

TWS, the new boy group from SEVENTEEN’s label, PLEDIS Entertainment claimed the top spot with a brand reputation index of 1,960,986, marking an impressive 41.29% increase from November. Known for their captivating plot twist performances, particularly in Last Festival, and drawing comparisons to legends like Seo Taiji and Boys, TWS’ presence has resonated with fans. Keywords like cute, heartwarming, and heart-stopping dominated their analysis, and their positivity score stood at a remarkable 91.86%.


QWER held strong in second place with a brand reputation index of 1,545,693, showcasing a steady rise of 23.27%. Their consistency reflects their growing influence in the rookie landscape as they continue to captivate audiences with their innovative style.

ILLIT closely followed in third, boasting a brand reputation index of 1,447,686, an impressive 37.86% surge from the previous month. Their ability to engage fans with memorable performances and striking visuals keeps them at the forefront of discussions.

BABYMONSTER secured fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,139,952, maintaining their strong presence as one of the most anticipated rookie groups. Rounding out the top five, RIIZE recorded an index of 867,083, marking their consistent rise in fan engagement and popularity.

As rookie groups continue to evolve and redefine K-pop’s future, the rankings reveal the incredible talent and potential these idols bring to the stage. Fans eagerly anticipate what these rising stars will achieve next.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for December;

  1. TWS
  2. QWER
  3. ILLIT
  4. BABYMONSTER
  5. RIIZE
  6. tripleS
  7. MEOVV
  8. izna
  9. ZEROBASEONE
  10. BOYNEXTDOOR
  11. KISS OF LIFE
  12. KATSEYE
  13. SAY MY NAME
  14. UNIS
  15. YOUNG POSSE
  16. NOWADAYS
  17. Candy Shop
  18. Burvey
  19. RESCENE
  20. The Wind
  21. ARTMS
  22. BADVILLAIN
  23. Big Ocean
  24. NEXZ
  25. ODD YOUTH
  26. NiziU
  27. HORI7ON
  28. Geenius
  29. FANTASY BOYS
  30. 8TURN

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute, PLEDIS Entertainment, TWS, QWER; Image Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment, TAMAGO PRODUCTION
Latest Articles