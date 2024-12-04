TWS, QWER, ILLIT lead Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for December followed by BABYMONSTER and RIIZE; See TOP 30

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for December, highlighting the rising stars of the K-pop industry who debuted in 2023 or later. This month’s rankings, based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness from November 3 to December 3, show significant shifts and exciting progress among rookie groups.

TWS, the new boy group from SEVENTEEN’s label, PLEDIS Entertainment claimed the top spot with a brand reputation index of 1,960,986, marking an impressive 41.29% increase from November. Known for their captivating plot twist performances, particularly in Last Festival, and drawing comparisons to legends like Seo Taiji and Boys, TWS’ presence has resonated with fans. Keywords like cute, heartwarming, and heart-stopping dominated their analysis, and their positivity score stood at a remarkable 91.86%.

QWER held strong in second place with a brand reputation index of 1,545,693, showcasing a steady rise of 23.27%. Their consistency reflects their growing influence in the rookie landscape as they continue to captivate audiences with their innovative style.

ILLIT closely followed in third, boasting a brand reputation index of 1,447,686, an impressive 37.86% surge from the previous month. Their ability to engage fans with memorable performances and striking visuals keeps them at the forefront of discussions.

BABYMONSTER secured fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,139,952, maintaining their strong presence as one of the most anticipated rookie groups. Rounding out the top five, RIIZE recorded an index of 867,083, marking their consistent rise in fan engagement and popularity.

As rookie groups continue to evolve and redefine K-pop’s future, the rankings reveal the incredible talent and potential these idols bring to the stage. Fans eagerly anticipate what these rising stars will achieve next.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for December;

TWS QWER ILLIT BABYMONSTER RIIZE tripleS MEOVV izna ZEROBASEONE BOYNEXTDOOR KISS OF LIFE KATSEYE SAY MY NAME UNIS YOUNG POSSE NOWADAYS Candy Shop Burvey RESCENE The Wind ARTMS BADVILLAIN Big Ocean NEXZ ODD YOUTH NiziU HORI7ON Geenius FANTASY BOYS 8TURN

