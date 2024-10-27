THROWBACK: When SHINee's Minho revealed getting scolded by his mother following I Live Alone appearance with Key

In today’s memorable throwback episode, we are revisiting the hilarious moment when SHINee’s Minho candidly revealed that he received a humorous scolding from his mother after his appearance on I Live Alone with fellow group member Key. While the series of episodes was a hit among fans for showing the duo’s playful and chaotic friendship, Minho’s mother was focused on something else entirely: his lack of sunscreen!

During a recent candid interview with Vogue Korea, as Minho opened up about his packing habits, he shared what he brings while traveling, including essentials like shoes, a long phone charger, and a few items to protect himself from the sun. Among these were sunglasses and his now-preferred sunscreen, which he praised for its non-sticky, lotion-like feel. However, the idol confessed that his dedication to sun protection was relatively new, thanks to some motherly advice.

“I normally don’t wear sunblock that often,” Minho admitted. “But when I went out on I Live Alone with Key, my mother scolded me for not wearing sunblock.”

The gentle reprimand clearly made an impact, as Minho confessed that he became more diligent about applying sunscreen after the incident. The episode in question saw Minho and Key’s trademark teasing and brotherly banter on full display, much to the delight of viewers. But for Minho’s mother, who was watching at home, it was his unprotected skin under the harsh sun that caught her attention, prompting her to encourage him to take better care of himself.

Here’s a glimpse into Minho and Key’s chaotic yet endearing episode;

SHINee's fans found Minho’s candid admission both endearing and relatable, with many jokingly agreeing that no one is immune to a mother's concern, even global idols like him. The I Live Alone episode itself has become a fan favorite, not just for the entertainment provided by SHINee's iconic duo, but also for this fun tidbit that highlights the everyday aspects of Minho’s life, including the care and concern from his family.

While Minho continues to charm fans with his laid-back personality, it seems that thanks to his mother’s advice, he’ll be better prepared to face the sun in the future! Now, Minho is gearing up to release his first-ever solo album Call Back, set to hit the shelves on November 5.

