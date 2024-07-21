JYP Ent’s new girl group VCHA cancels debut performance at Lollapalooza 2024 due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

VCHA, the newly-formed American girl group formed by JYP Entertainment has withdrawn from the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup. This was supposed to mark the group’s first performance at the esteemed global music festival. This sudden update less than a month before the group’s debut Lollapalooza has fans worried about what’s going on.

VCHA will not perform at Lollapalooza 2024 due to unspecified reasons

On July 19, the organizers of the prestigious U.S. music festival announced that VCHA would not be performing in the upcoming 2024 concert due to unforeseen circumstances. Their addition to the performers' lineup was announced months ago. The group was set to make their Lollapalooza debut, alongside leading K-pop bands like Stray Kids and IVE.

The sudden cancellation has sparked necessary worry among VCHA’s fandom. Many are also criticizing JYP Entertainment as the festival appearance could have been a breakthrough in the global market for the new girl group.

Fans worried about VCHA's future

In the last few months, fans have been really worried about VCHA’s future. Debuting in January 2024, the group picked up a great pace towards success, releasing good music, appearing in multiple magazines, and more activities to create their legacy.

However, just three months after, in March, JYP Entertainment announced that member Kaylee would go on hiatus due to health issues, which were not disclosed in detail. Since the announcement, there have been no such updates regarding her health status.

In addition to this, VCHA fans also raised suspicions about the group’s social media activities. Its official X (Twitter) and TikTok accounts haven’t been updated in a month, which is unusual for a rookie girl group. On the other hand, fans also couldn’t find any new uploads on VCHA’s YouTube channel, which has been inactive since April.

With the Lollapalooza debut cancellation adding to these, the group’s future seems uncertain at the moment. With worry and disappointment, fans vow to closely keep an eye on VCHA’s next activity.

More about VCHA

Formed with six American members Lexi, Camila, KG, Kendall, Savanna, and Kaylee, VCHA debuted on January 26, 2024. The group was created from the music reality show A2K and was launched from a collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. They released Girls of the Year as their debut song and then in March unveiled another single Only One.

