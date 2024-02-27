Can This Love Be Translated? is the upcoming new K-drama by the Hong sisters, who are well-known for creating romantic comedies. Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho are confirmed as the cast and will play the lead characters of the series. The new romantic K-drama follows the story of two individuals who are polar opposites to each other, yet they are inclined to know one another on a deeper level.

Can This Love Be Translated? production starts in June 2024

The filming for the upcoming show is scheduled to start in June 2024 and is expected to be completed in February 2025. In 2023 itself, the casting of actors started when Kim Seon Ho was confirmed to play the male lead of the series. Son Suk Ku was considered for the lead role at first, but it ultimately went to Kim Seon Ho. However, for the female lead, Han So Hee was also considered for a brief time until Go Youn Jung was confirmed for the role. Go Young Jung and Kim Seon Ho will be playing an onscreen couple for the first time.

Hong sisters are known for their exceptionally well-written romantic comedies that left an indelible mark in the industry. The duo is composed of Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, who work together on various projects. A few K-dramas from the writers are as follows, My Girl (2005), You're Beautiful (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The Greatest Love (2011), Master's Sun (2013), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Hotel del Luna (2019), Alchemy of Souls, and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (2022–2023).

Can This Love Be Translated? Release Date

The plot of the series follows a man who is an interpreter and a woman who is one of the top actors in the industry. Kim Seun Ho as Joo Ho Jin, is a language interpreter who meets Cha Moo Hee, played by Go Youn Jung, who has a completely different personality than him. Due to their different perspectives on love, they constantly get on each other’s nerves. It will be interesting to witness how their love story develops.

Kim Seun Ho gained immense popularity for his role in the romantic series Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Following his newfound fame, he went on to star in the movie The Childe. Go Youn Jung, on the other hand, starred in some major K-drama series like Alchemy of Souls, Death’s Game, Moving, and also in the successful movie The Hunt. Both actors have showcased their talent on screen, and it is expected that their chemistry will seep through naturally.

