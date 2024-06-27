Can This Be Translated starring Kim Seon Ho-Go Yoon Jung and written by Hong Sisters raises excitement with script reading PICS

Can This Love Be Translated starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung has been confirmed for production. Fans eagerly await the release of the romance comedy as the talented cast and crew tie up for this drama. Kim Seon Ho is known for dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up. Go Yoon Jung has impressed with shows like Alchemy of Souls and Moving.

On June 27, Netflix confirmed the production of Can This Love Be Translated. They also released pictures from the script reading session which featured Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, and more cast members. The hype surrounding this romance comedy is particularly high since it has been written by the Hong Sisters who are known for hits Hotel Del Luna. See the script reading pictures below.

More about Can This Love Be Translated

Can This Love Be Translated will be streaming on Netflix and is scheduled to premiere soon. Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee Edam, and Choi Woo Sung take on the main roles in the drama.

Hong Sisters, who are known for writing hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, Master's Sun, and many more, have penned down the project. Additionally, it has been directed by Yoo Young Eun who also worked on Bloody Heart.

Can This Love Be Translated tells the story of two people with very different love languages, which leads to misunderstandings and frustrations. Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of a polyglot interpreter and Go Yoon Jung appears as a successful actress. Their professional chemistry takes an unpredictable turn.

Anticipation for the romance comedy runs high as the star cast and the crew come together for this project.

