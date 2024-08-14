When Sweet Home’s Song Kang complained Go Min Si didn’t call him ‘oppa’ only to hate it later; WATCH what happened

Song Kang, the beloved South Korean actor who recently took everyone’s breath away in the final season of the monster thriller Sweet Home 3, once had a hilarious conversation with co-star Go Min Si. Song Kang had complained about Go Min Si not calling him ‘oppa’ only to hate it later.

Sweet Home 3 co-stars Song Kang and Go Min Si’s chemistry was revealed further in a video last year. After Sweet Home 2 was released a year ago, Netflix shared a video of the cast playing Confessions.

Song Kang played the Confessions game with Sweet Home 2 co-stars, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Se Young, and Jung Jin Young. In the game, one of them would be separated with a barrier on the other side and headphones on while the others would make unheard confessions about them. If the person wanted to listen, they would have to take a shot of pomegranate vinegar.

As it happened, it was Go Min Si’s chance to put headphones on, and other Sweet Home stars would make confessions about her. When they were asked the question of who is the most mature among Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, and Go Min Si, as they are almost the same age, it all happened.

Go Min Si, unknown to others, had taken a shot and was listening. Song Kang answered that he was the most mature one very insistently. On hearing this, Si Young, Jin Wook, and Jun Young all laughed aloud. According to Song Kang, he was the most mature, followed by Lee Do Hyun, then Go Min Si.

Song Kang went on to explain the complicated age difference, saying Lee Do Hyun calls him ‘hyung’ (a Korean word used to designate older men used by men) and Go Min Si by name. He added that, however, Min Si calls Lee Do Hyun and him by name and not ‘oppa’ (a Korean word used to designate older men used by women).

At that moment, Go Min Si called Song Kang “oppa” “Kang oppa,” but Song Kang had the most hilarious reaction as he said, “Not sure if I like that.”

Watch the fun moment between Song Kang and Go Min Si here:

It was funny to see when Song Kang was complaining about not being called ‘oppa’ by Go Min Si; he did not like it much later when she did.

Meanwhile, Song Kang is currently enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier. He is well known for his K-dramas My Demon, Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home.

