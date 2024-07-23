Were Song Kang and Go Min Si the end game in Sweet Home 3? Know possible couple's story in monster thriller

Song Kang and Go Min Si starrer Sweet Home 3 premiered on July 19, 2024, finally concluding the monster saga. One of the biggest revelations fans were waiting for in the final season was whether Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su and Go Min Si’s Lee Eun Yu would finally end up as a couple.

Did Song Kang and Go Min Si become the end game in Sweet Home 3?

Sweet Home 3 is an apocalyptic horror K-drama so not many romantic scenes were included in the monster thriller final about the romantic story of Song Kang and Go Min Si, but nonetheless, they did become the end game.

Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang) and Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si) were indeed the main couple of the whole Sweet Home saga. In Sweet Home 3, Lee Eun Yu became the only person who had the power to bring Cha Hyun Su back when his monster self overpowered him. This indicated a deeper connection that bonded them with each other which can only be interpreted as love.

Additionally, Lee Eun Hyuk twice called Lee Eun Yu, Cha Hyun Su’s “first love” and “first girlfriend”.

One of the most interesting things that made Song Kang and Go Min Si a couple in the final season, is the fact that even Cha Hyun Su’s monster self could not help but be worried about Lee Eun Yu and run after her to protect her. She was the key person who made Cha Hyun Su’s monster and human selves realize they are “one”.

Cha Hyun Su’s monster self also noted that he had gained control of the body three times, and Lee Eun Yu was there each time. Moreover, Lee Eun Yu made it pretty clear that she would not give up on him no matter what.

Viewers might not find, romance in the fundamental sense in Sweet Home 3, but the last season has many emotional scenes that made Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang) and Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si) end game.

Song Kang and Go Min Si’s iconic moments in Sweet Home 3

Cha Hyun Su and Lee Eun Yu also shared a heartfelt moment that sounded like a love confession when they were traveling to the stadium. Lee Eun Yu said she was waiting for Cha Hyun Su, to which he said “I’m sorry, it took so long” and when she started getting symptomatic, he even offered to carry her.

Lee Eun Yu further asked Cha Hyun Su to not give up on her even if she gets snarky like she was before when she turns into a neohuman. It means they both are each other's reasons to come back and remain human even after they become monsters.

And in the end, we see Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang) waiting for Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si) as she once again learns human emotions while fondly smiling at her.

