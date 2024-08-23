The Frog Early Review: Go Min Si and Kim Yoon Seok’s twisted tale of fate hooks viewers for the long haul

The curiosity surrounding The Frog has been extremely high among fans and with its much-anticipated premiere, the wait is finally over. Starring Go Min Si and Kim Yoon Seok in the lead roles, the thriller will draw you in from the get-go into its intriguing story and strong characters.

The Frog Early Review

Name: The Frog

The Frog Premiere date: August 23, 2024

August 23, 2024 Cast: Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Seok, Park Chanyeol, Yoon Kye Sang, Lee Jung Eun, Park Ji-hwan

Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Seok, Park Chanyeol, Yoon Kye Sang, Lee Jung Eun, Park Ji-hwan Director: Mo Wan Il

Mo Wan Il Writer: Son Ho Young

Son Ho Young Number of episodes : 8

: 8 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Drama

Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Drama Where to watch: Netflix

The Frog plot

The story unfolds in the present, featuring Jeon Youn Ha, who oversees a quiet vacation cottage nestled in the heart of the woods. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman named Yoo Sung A suddenly appears. A flashback reveals that in the early 2000s, Koo Sang Joon was the one who managed the very same vacation cottage that Jeon Youn Ha now looks after.

Koo Sang Joon lived there with his family, but one fateful summer, a devastating event at the cottage caused him to lose everything. During that time, Yoon Bo Min was a police officer stationed at the nearest substation to the cottage. Now, 20 years later, Yoon Bo Min returns to the same substation, this time as its chief. Passionate about solving mysteries, she begins to closely observe Jeon Youn Ha.

The Frog’s strongest points

The Frog's greatest strength lies in its unpredictability. While there are hints of foreshadowing, the plot remains elusive, keeping viewers on edge as they can never predict what will happen next. From the very beginning, an eerie atmosphere pervades the show, evoking a sense of unease. The subtle display of emotions and actions stirs curiosity, hinting at an impending dark fate.

However, the narrative is far from straightforward, frequently shifting to the past to reveal a shocking event connected to the present. Although the constant back-and-forth can be disorienting, the show handles it skillfully. It also explores the lingering impact of tragedies, showing how they ripple through multiple lives, leaving a lasting mark on everyone involved.

The portrayal of regret, reflection, and introspection deepens our understanding of the characters. Every suspenseful moment is paired with jarring background music, heightening the intensity of each situation. Additionally, the picturesque locations provide a striking contrast to the grim events unfolding, enhancing the overall impact of the story.

The Frog’s cast performances

In this early review of The Frog, Go Min Si stands out for creating intrigue from the very start. Her mysterious persona, piercing gaze, and indifferent reactions make the first episode a compelling watch. Her absence in the second episode is palpable, leaving viewers eager for her return. As the show progresses, it’s clear that her character will reveal an even more unhinged side.

Kim Yoon Seok also deserves recognition for his portrayal of Jeon Yeong Ha. He maintains a calm and composed demeanor, often reflecting on and missing his late wife. Despite this calm exterior, he’s intuitive, sensing the impending doom. The tension and anxiety he feels are subtly conveyed rather than overtly expressed, drawing viewers in with his nuanced performance and hinting at deeper, more complex emotions to come.

The supporting cast also adds to the show’s intrigue, particularly Lee Jung Eun, who plays a crucial role. Although EXO’s Chanyeol has yet to appear in the first two episodes, the anticipation surrounding his character continues to build.

The Frog’s losses

The plot can be somewhat confusing at times due to the non-linear timeline. The show skillfully intertwines events from the past and present, revealing their connections in a clever manner. However, this approach may also lead to some confusion for viewers as the chronological sequence of events is not always clearly presented.

The Frog’s Final Early Review Verdict

This limited Korean series is so compelling that it's perfect for a binge-watch. The story flows smoothly without any interruptions, consistently introducing elements that spark curiosity at every turn. The evolving dynamic between the characters, from professional to tense, adds a layer of intrigue, keeping viewers eager to see how it will unfold.

Will the culprit be caught? How will the story conclude? are some of the questions that one would find themselves asking as the show progresses.

The series also weaves a significant connection to the past, exploring themes of breaking cycles and fate that resonate deeply with the audience. So far, the show lives up to its name and promises, offering both intrigue and entertainment that shouldn't be missed.