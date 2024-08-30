Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung pop CHAMPAGNE to celebrate love amid busy life in Jo Jung Suk's debut MV; watch

On August 30 at 4 p.m. KST, Jo Jung Suk delighted fans with the release of the music video for CHAMPAGNE, the title track from his much-anticipated debut album. The project, produced through his Netflix variety show A-List to Playlist, marks a significant milestone in Jo Jung Suk's career as he steps into the world of music with a heartfelt song that he both composed and wrote.

Directed by the talented Jung Kyung Ho, the CHAMPAGNE music video exudes warmth and charm, brought to life by the captivating performances of Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung. The pair, known for their impeccable acting, perfectly encapsulates the essence of the song as they toast to love and joy in the midst of life's busyness. The video showcases the two stars dancing and raising their glasses, their bright smiles harmonizing beautifully with Jo Jung Suk's soulful vocals as he sings, "Smile, my dear."

The setting of the video is intimate and cozy, with soft lighting that enhances the heartwarming atmosphere. Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung's chemistry on screen is palpable, as they effortlessly portray a couple celebrating the small yet significant moments of love and happiness. Their interactions, filled with laughter and affection, mirror the soothing and uplifting message of the song, making CHAMPAGNE a perfect anthem for those seeking comfort after a long, challenging day.

Watch the music video for Jo Jung Suk’s CHAMPAGNE here;

The release of CHAMPAGNE is part of Jo Jung Suk's journey on A-List to Playlist, a variety show that documents his transformation from a beloved actor to a budding singer-songwriter. Known for his versatility in film, drama, and musicals, Jo Jung Suk has long harbored a passion for music, and this show gives fans an inside look at his creative process. The show features an impressive lineup of legendary mentors, including IU, Yoon Jong Shin, Gummy, and Kim Ea Na, who guide Jo Jung Suk as he navigates this new chapter in his career.

A-List to Playlist will also offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the CHAMPAGNE music video. It reveals the surprising decision to cast Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung as the leads, a choice that has been met with widespread approval from fans and viewers alike. The show captures the lively and dynamic process of bringing the music video to life, showcasing the collaboration and creativity involved in crafting such a memorable piece.

With CHAMPAGNE, Jo Jung Suk not only showcases his musical talents but also reminds us all to find joy in the little moments and to celebrate love, no matter how hectic life may get.

