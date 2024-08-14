Gong Yoo shows off undying bromance with Goblin co-star Lee Dong Wook while working together in new PICS

Gong Yoo, the famed South Korean actor who was recently seen in a special appearance in the sci-fi movie Wonderland has shared a couple of new photos with his longtime best friend Lee Dong Wook. In the photos, they can be seen flaunting their iconic bromance which going strong even after years.

On August 14, 2024, Gong Yoo took to his personal Instagram account and shared a couple of photos with his bestie Lee Dong Wook. Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are well known as best friends duo in K-pop town.

In the new photos, Gong Yoo is flaunting undying bromance with Lee Dong Wook while they working together on an ad shoot. The first photo shows the Goblin stars sitting against each other with their backs touching. On the other hand, the second behind-the-scenes photo depicts Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook dressed in their beachy attires walking on the set.

See Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook’s bromance in new PICS shared here:

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook previously were also spotted out on a baseball ‘date’ with the famous K-drama couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin at an MLB series game in Seoul.

While Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook previously also worked for earlier this year for an automobile company and shot their commercials together. Later when Gong Yoo’s agency Management SOOP revealed behind-the-scenes of the shoot, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook’s chemistry was off the charts. Additionally, Gong Yoo jokingly said “We are getting married” while standing on stage with Lee Dong Wook when they were shooting.

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook’s friendship has been going strong since they worked together on the major hit K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God also known as Goblin.

In other news, Gong Yoo will soon be returning to reprise his role as a recruiter in the viral survival K-drama Squid Game. He has been reportedly in talks to star alongside Song Hye Kyo in an upcoming period drama by Our Blues writer.

Gong Yoo is best known for the movies Train To Busan, Kim Ji-young: Born 1982, A Man and a Woman, and K-dramas Coffee Prince, Goblin, and The Silent Sea.

