Good Boy special sneak-peek: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi and more form Olympic Avengers to fight crimes; watch

Park Bo Gum’s upcoming K-drama Good Boy has finally released its first look, creating excitement among fans. The show also stars Kim So Hyun, Heo Sung Tae, and others, who are ready to showcase their fierce sides. The plot of the series follows a group of athletes who change professions due to uncertainties in their lives.

On December 23, 2024, JTBC released a sneak peek of its upcoming K-dramas, set to air in 2025. One of them is Good Boy, starring Park Bo Gum , Kim So Hyun, and more. The first look of the series features the leading cast, offering a glimpse into its unique storyline. Park Bo Gum can be seen in his adorable persona, yet he transitions into an intense expression while boxing in the next scene.

In another scene, Kim So Hyun is seen competing at the Olympics in the shooting events, aiming her gun at the target. Meanwhile, Heo Sung Tae, an expert fencer, dons the signature fencing costume along with the pointed sabre.

Watch the sneak peak below

Good Boy follows the story of international medalists who choose to become police officers through a special Olympic recruitment program. Trading their medals for police IDs, they now confront a slew of immoral and corrupt individuals. This K-drama introduces the "Olympic Avengers," a specialized team focused on tackling violent crimes and injustices, using their exceptional athletic skills to solve the toughest cases.

The series is directed by Shim Na Yeon, known for creating critically acclaimed K-dramas such as Beyond Evil and The Good Bad Mother. The script is penned by Lee Dae II, while the cast includes Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Sang Yi, Tae Won Seok, Oh Jung Se, Park Ji Hoon, and more.

The show, helmed by the South Korean network JTBC, will consist of 16 episodes. While the exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Good Boy has been confirmed for release sometime in 2025. Further details will be revealed soon.

