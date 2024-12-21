IU and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines’s director confirms March 2025 release

IU and Park Bo Gum are all set to star in an upcoming K-drama titled When Life Gives You Tangerines. Fans are extremely excited to watch their favorite actors together on screen for the first time ever. Moreover, the director of the show has also recently confirmed that the series will be released in March 2025.

On December 20, 2024, director Kim Won Seok revealed that the much-anticipated Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is set to premiere in March 2025. The announcement was made during a special GV (Guest Visit) event for the hit 2014 drama Misaeng at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Kim Won Seok, who is helming the new series, expressed his hopes for it to be as well-received as Misaeng.

Kim Won Seok has also worked in the popular K-drama series Signal and My Mister. Moreover, When Life Gives You Tangerines will be written by hit writer Lim Sang Chun of Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms.

The story follows Ae Soon, a spirited rebel who gets nervous every time she acts out. Despite her struggles and modest background, she shines with positivity and dreams of becoming a poet, even though she can’t attend school. Meanwhile, Gwan Shik is a quiet, hardworking man who isn’t well-versed in romance. He struggles to respond to Ae Soon’s tears and laughter but remains steadfast in his love for her.

IU, the South Korean singer and actress, is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream, and more. Recently, she made her solo comeback with a brand-new album titled The Winning in 2024. She has also been announced to star opposite Byeon Woo Seok for a new K-drama titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince.

Park Bo Gum is also known for her roles in popular K-dramas such as Reply 1988, Encounter, Record of Youth, and more. He has also starred in popular movies such as Seobok, Wonderland, and more.

