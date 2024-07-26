GOT7's Jackson Wang surprises 2 lucky fans with luxurious bags worth whopping 3.15 million KRW

GOT7’s Jackson Wang, at a recent event in Kuala Lumpur, delighted fans with an unforgettable surprise. Amid the excitement, Jackson not only engaged with his enthusiastic followers but also made headlines by gifting two lucky fans with exclusive luxury bags. His generous gesture has now gone viral on social media.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang gifts luxurious bags to 2 lucky fans

On July 24, GOT7’s Jackson Wang stole the spotlight at a high-profile event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he was a featured guest. The excitement was palpable as fans lined up hours before his arrival, eager to catch a glimpse of the star. Once Jackson appeared, his warm interaction with fans was the highlight of the evening.

In a delightful surprise, Jackson made headlines by selecting two lucky fans from the crowd to gift them luxurious bags valued at approximately 3.15 million KRW each. This thoughtful gesture was captured in videos circulating on social media, where Jackson is seen signing the boxes of the exclusive bags before handing them over.

Jackson’s act of generosity has since gone viral, drawing widespread admiration from fans and netizens alike.

Take a look at the viral video here;

More about Jackson Wang’s latest activities

Meanwhile, GOT7, the renowned K-pop sensation formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014, is gearing up for an exciting new chapter. Known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping albums like Got It? and Flight Log: Turbulence, GOT7, comprising Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, has captivated fans globally with their unique music and charismatic stage presence.

In a thrilling update for their devoted fanbase, Ahgases, BamBam has revealed that the group’s upcoming album is complete. The release has been highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting Jay B and Jinyoung’s return from military service.

